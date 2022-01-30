× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Why Ida Odinga wants NCCK to regulate mushrooming churches

NATIONAL
By Stephanie Wangari | January 30th 2022

Ida Odinga issues an address during the Azimio la Umoja National Convention on December 10, 2021 at Moi International sports complex Kasarani Stadium [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Ida Odinga, the wife of ODM leader Raila Odinga, has challenged the National Council of Churches of Kenya to regulate the mushrooming of churches in the Country.

Ida, who was speaking at the Church of Christ in Kisumu County, observed that some of the mushrooming churches had been founded on the wrong religious prism.

She argued that regulation would weed out religious sects that lacked a clear structure.

Additionally, the former prime minister's wife called upon church leaders to pursue theology to pass meaningful teachings to their congregants.

KEEP READING

“We want worshippers to get quality sermons, that can only be achieved if the priests, bishops are well trained,” she said.

Ida was attending the launch of the Christian Book authored by Archbishop Emeritus Habbakuk Onyango Abogno.

The book is about religious beliefs and practices that uphold Christian values in society.

Ida said that some churches were being formed to mint money from congregants.

“We want Kenyans to subscribe to religions that are formally registered and not those whose belief systems are commodified,” she said.

It is not the first time that the matter of regulation of churches is being put under scrutiny.

In 2020, Kangema MP Muturi Kigano tabled a bill in parliament to regulate the formation and registration of churches and other religious institutions in the country.

The bill aimed at amending the Societies Act to empower the Registrar of Societies to bring sanity to the sector.

“The purpose of this proposal is to curtail theft from the public by certain individuals calling themselves ‘men of God’.

We must regulate the industry because it has become a den of corruption, extortion and other social evils,” Kigano said.

His bill was not taken well by a section of religious institutions who argued that it was curtailing the freedom of worship.

By law, all religious organisations are required to be registered with the Government under the Societies Act and also to file annual returns plus those of their branches.

