BBI Appeal: Lawyers criticise lower courts judgements on third day of hearing

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru | January 20th 2022

Chief Justice Martha Koome (centre) with other Judges of the Supreme Court. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

A team of lawyers on Thursday morning criticised judgements by the High Court and Court of Appeal that declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unconstitutional.

Lawyers Elisha Ongoya together with Evans Ogada representing a civil society group questioned the criteria in which the five-judge bench of the High Court used to dismiss the proposed amendments, as the hearing entered its third and final day.

On public participation, Lawyer Ongoya argued that the conclusion by Appellate Court judges that public participation was insufficient was not a fact.

In the August 2021 ruling, Judges Patrick Kiage and Hannah Okwengu ruled that lack of public participation rendered the BBI process Constitutionally unsustainable.

KEEP READING

Ongoya posed: “Did that court use the correct methodology to reach that conclusion?”

“I submit respectfully that it is not open for counsel appearing before you or for this court in its decision-making process to re-open that factual issue as to whether there was in fact public participation,” he stated.

Ogada, an advocate of the High Court argued that the people must have an influential role in public participation.

He said that the electoral commission IEBC is indeed an independent institution enjoying functional independence.

“If the people were to be aggrieved by the process conducted by IEBC in creating new constituencies, then we have recourse to Article 89 (10). What this bill tries to do is to short circuit the Constitution to remove the ability of the people to seek redress,” Ogada said.

Last year, the Court of Appeal ruled that the BBI proponents did not consult IEBC while suggesting an increase to the number of constituencies from 290 to 360.

“IEBC has no role in increasing or decreasing the number of constituencies,” Judge Fatuma Sichale said.

Download the BBI Judgement by all seven Judges - Civil Appeal No. E291 of 2021
