Dennis Itumbi deletes fake photo after uproar from Kenyans on Twitter

NATIONAL
By Stephanie Wangari | January 17th 2022
Deputy President William Ruto, Communication strategist and blogger Dennis Itumbi. [Samson Wire, Standard]

Dennis Itumbi has come under fierce criticism from a section of Kenyans online after he posted a fake photo and claimed it is of a crowd attending Deputy President William Ruto's rally in Embakasi on Sunday 16 January. 

"The picture of support speaks louder than the stones and violence," Itumbi wrote on the microblogging site Twitter.

But a reverse search on the same photo shows that it was first posted during a gathering held by the late Reinhard Bonke, founder of Christ for all Nations church, in Nigeria, the year 2000.

He has since deleted the photo and uploaded a genuine photo from the rally. However, he is yet to post an apology or correction for misrepresentation of facts.  

Itumbi, a former Digital and Diaspora messaging officer at the Office of the President, currently works as a digital strategist in DP Ruto’s Hustler Nation camp.

KEEP READING

In the same post, Itumbi also alleged that DP Ruto's opponents had run out of ideas, hence, settled on violence with the aim of shifting attention. He was referring to an incident where a crowd engaged police in running battles during Ruto's rally at the Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East.

Dennis Itumbi's alleged original post that was pulled down (left) and the original post (right) that was discovered after a reverse image search. [Courtesy]

Computer and Cybercrimes Bill

In 2018, President Uhuru Kenyatta assented to the Computer and Cybercrimes Bill, 2017 which provides a two-year jail term or Sh5 million fine for anyone found guilty of spreading fake news.

 “A person who intentionally publishes false, misleading or fictitious data or misinforms with the intent that the data shall be considered or acted upon as authentic, with or without any financial gain, commits an offence and shall, on conviction, be liable to a fine not exceeding five million shillings or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years, or to both,” reads clause 12 of the law.

During the launch of the National Computer and Cybercrime Coordination Committee (NCCCC) in November 2021, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i emphasized the repercussions awaiting whoever engaged in “digital banditry.” 

Share this story

