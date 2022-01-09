Meru Senator Mithika Linturi arrested over utterances at DP Ruto rally
NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino
| January 9th 2022
Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has been arrested over alleged utterances he made at a DP William Ruto rally on Saturday.
Linturi was arrested by detectives at Eka Hotel, Eldoret, over alleged utterances he made at the rally.
At the time of publishing this article, the lawmaker was being escorted to Nakuru where he will be interrogated, Rift Valley regional commissioner George Natembeya said.
Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji a day ago directed Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to investigate the remarks made by the senator.
Haji, in a statement, said the utterances by the Meru Senator are akin to hate speech and incitement.
“My attention has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social platforms portraying Mithika Linturi allegedly addressing a crowd. The utterances could incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence, or discrimination,” Haji said.
During his arrest at EKA hotel, Linturi told the media that he had been asked to go to Nakuru Police headquarters adding, he was ready to comply with the law.
“I will follow their instructions. I am neither a warlord nor a warmonger and I have no record. I only said that those not supporting UDA should be rejected by Uasin Gishu voters and I was misquoted,”
His utterances evoked memories of past episodes of pre and post-election ethnic violence where certain communities were attacked for not supporting a candidate from the larger host community.
But, Linturi would later clarify his statement to The Standard via a phone call interview.
“I am just saying if we are supporting him [Ruto] from Meru and the Mt Kenya region, then the likes of MPs Kutuny, Kamar, and Mishra should not be re-elected,” Linturi told an editor at The Standard.
A section of politicians have since condemned Linturi’s utterances terming them regrettable.
“Utterances attributed to Senator Mithika Linturi in Eldoret are a serious assault to the peace and harmony to communities in Rift Valley. To profile persons on the basis of political or ethnic orientation is regrettable,” Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui tweeted.
