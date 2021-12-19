× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Oburu Odinga: Mother caned Raila and me proper

NATIONAL
By Harold Odhiambo | December 19th 2021

EALA MP Oburu Odinga with his brother ODM leader Raila at Orange House, 2014. [Tabitha Otwori, Standard]

East African Legislative Assembly Member of Parliament and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s elder brother Oburu Oginga has revealed how their no-nonsense disciplinarian mother shaped their lives.

According to Oburu, Mary Juma, their mother was the disciplinarian in the family whom they dreaded more than their own father Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.

Speaking in Kisumu during the launch of his autobiography “In the Shadow of My Father”, Oburu said their mother shaped their lives and inculcated in them honesty and discipline.

“Our mother was a ruthless disciplinarian. She used to cane us a lot every time we did something wrong,” said Oburu.

KEEP READING

Although their father was a teacher, he said, he would only give them a few strokes of the cane whenever they wronged and prioritised dialogue while the mother didn’t spare the rod.

There were light moments as Oburu recounted how his brother Raila would argue with his mother most of the time when he was being punished.

ODM leader Raila Odinga and his brother Oburu at ST. Peters ACK Parish, Bondo,2018. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

“Raila used to be beaten more than the rest of us because he would argue with my mother,” said Oburu.

Both Oburu and Raila consider their mother as a key pillar in their lives whose contribution and guidance modelled them into building strong personalities.

In the past, Raila has spoken passionately about his mother and how the news of her death when he was incarcerated in 1984 affected him. According to Raila, he only learnt about the demise of his mother from prison warders two months after her demise.

“There was a tree in front of our house who branches she would pluck and beat until she was tired,” said Oburu.

To them, that was the sign of a mother’s love. She wanted the best for her children.

Oburu and Raila Odinga ready to perform 'tero buru' at their fathers home, 1995. [Tabitha Otwori, Standard]

The book gives readers an insight into the political family.

During the event, several leaders praised the Odinga family for promoting good leadership even as they expressed optimism that the Azimio la Umoja movement will take over the country’s leadership in 2022.

Led by Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu) and Wilberforce Ottichillo (Vihiga), the leaders said that history witnessed in 1963 when the country attained independence and the 2002 general elections will be repeated in 2022.

“Every time nationalists come together to form a coalition, the country always progresses,” said Nyong’o.

Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi who had previously been leaning towards Ruto’s camp but has now fully focused his attention on Raila’s camp said that they would rally the region behind the ODM chief.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Rising Covid-19 numbers 'pointer to a fifth wave'
Experts attribute surging cases to the more transmissible Omicron variant.
Tusker hit Nzoia Sugar to end winless run
Tusker ended their four-match winless run in all competitions after narrowly edging out relegation threatened Nzoia Sugar 1-0 in a FKF Premier League

MOST READ

Oparanya surrenders stalled Sh8 billion hospital to State
Oparanya surrenders stalled Sh8 billion hospital to State

WESTERN

By Benard Lusigi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
DCI launch manhunt for two men captured unbolting SGR transformers

By Patrick Vidija | 7 hours ago

DCI launch manhunt for two men captured unbolting SGR transformers
Alan Donovan: A journey through Africa and the city he made home

By Peter Muiruri | 12 hours ago

Alan Donovan: A journey through Africa and the city he made home
Carrefour Supermarket founder Majid Al Futtaim dies

By Mireri Junior | 1 day ago

Carrefour Supermarket founder Majid Al Futtaim dies
Suspect in lawyer Willy Kimani’s murder ‘bought beers’

By Paul Ogemba | 1 day ago

Suspect in lawyer Willy Kimani’s murder ‘bought beers’

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC