ICC faulted for not seeking help to compel witness to appear in court
NATIONAL
By Kamau Muthoni
| December 15th 2021
Lawyer Paul Gicheru has taken on the International Criminal Court prosecution for failing to seek Kenya’s help to compel a witness to appear in court. The witness was to testify against Deputy President William Ruto and radio journalist Joshua Sang.
The witness was expected to link the Deputy President to the Turbo clashes but recanted his evidence. He is among those who are claimed to have received bribes and influenced others, leading to the collapse of Ruto and Sang’s case.
The prosecution asked the Trial Chamber to admit the witness’ evidence without requiring him to appear in court to testify against Gicheru. They claimed that even after meeting with him, he declined to co-operate with the prosecution or appear in court.
But the lawyer argues that the prosecution cannot explain or prove that the witness is unwilling to testify or appear in court. Initially, the witness was missing, but he met with the ICC prosecutors last month.
The prosecution claimed he initially agreed to testify but his lawyer later informed the prosecutor that he was no longer interested in the case or appearing in court.
“The OTP offers no justification for requesting Trial Chamber III to risk turning the trial proceedings into a sham imitation of the truth-seeking process – a pretence trial devoid of subjecting accusatory witnesses of questionable repute and evidence to confrontation, thus inescapably saddling Mr Gicheru, who is presumed innocent, with the impermissible onus of having to rebut P-0495’s untested claims of having corruptly influenced him,” argues Gicheru.
The witness allegedly admitted to having been offered a Sh2.5 million bribe by P-0800.
According to deputy prosecutor James Stewart, the witness claimed that he did not know any lawyer by the name Gicheru and that he never received any money in order to withdraw as a witness.
But the prosecutor argued that the witness received a call from P-0800 and later recanted his evidence. The prosecution claims the witness’ denial that he did not meet Gicheru was contradicted by P-0800, who allegedly confirmed that they met. “The prosecution submits that, in his interview of 13 September 2013, P-0495 only admitted that which he was forced to acknowledge, given the circumstances. However, he sought to minimise his involvement in the bribery scheme, particularly interaction with Gicheru,” said Stewart.
The prosecutor says P-0495 was to provide key evidence linking Ruto to crimes committed in Turbo. According to the prosecution, he said he was promised a job even if he did not have the right qualifications.
P-0495 allegedly told P-0613 he agreed to Sh2.5 million payment and had also been offered a job as a security officer. “Immediately after his meeting with P-0613, P-0495 was intercepted and interviewed under caution by OTP investigators; P-0495 admitted to accepting money in exchange for his withdrawal from the ICC,” Stewart said.
The prosecutor claims Kenyan authorities initially welcomed the ICC but support soon waned once the identity of the suspects were known. He blames politicians and mainstream and social media for campaigns against the court.
Gicheru now argues that he will not get a fair hearing if the witness’ testimony will be allowed without having to appear in court to testify.
“Considering the OTP’s lack of diligence, its attempt to calculatedly deny Mr Gicheru’s fundamental fair trial rights, and its invitation to have the trial proceedings reduced to a charade by inveigling Trial Chamber III to put its thumb on the scale and admit P-0495’s prior recorded testimony despite P-0495’s availability,” asserts Gicheru.
