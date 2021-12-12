× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Jamhuri Day: Atwoli criticises DP Ruto over campaigns

NATIONAL
By Jael Mboga | December 12th 2021

Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli.

Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli has hit out at Deputy President William Ruto over his lack of involvement in running the government.

Atwoli said immediately after the repeat 2018 presidential election in which Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner, Ruto hit the campaign trail.

"Had he (Ruto) focussed on governance, the Jubilee government would have achieved more," he said.

Atwoli spoke at the sidelines of the Jamhuri Day celebrations held at Uhuru Gardens.

KEEP READING

This comes as Ruto is facing strong political headwinds, each time seemingly playing the windmill, absorbing and using them to his favour.

From playing to the gallery to assuming the victim’s persona, the DP has mastered the art of turning lemon into lemonade.

His latest test is the bombshell by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i on his property and security, that could potentially dent his credentials as a ‘hustler.’

For months, he has ridden on the hustler tag, with Wednesday's revelations casting him as one who would ordinarily not belong to the class of the down-trodden.

The DP has already disowned some property linked to him by Dr Matiang’i. The question, however, is whether Ruto will surmount the latest hurdle.

Ruto says he is ahead of his competitors in winning the hearts of Mt Kenya voters following vital lessons he learnt from President Uhuru Kenyatta on their needs and aspirations.

He was speaking at Latter Glory Worship Center in Kiambaa, Kiambu County, where he gave a personal donation of Sh1 million in aid of the church.

Ruto claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta had already taught him how to climb Mt Kenya while his competitors are struggling to convince voters in the region to vote for them.

He said the Hustler Movement aims to change the country's economic model from the grassroots up as opposed to the current top-down approach that benefited few individuals.

