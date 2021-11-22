Tiff between police and Judiciary dates back to 1950s

November 11, 1975: New Chief Justice of Kenya, Sir Ronald Sinclar (center) making his first appearance in the Supreme Court, Nairobi. [File]

The order to arrest Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti has once again shone the spotlight on simmering conflict between the police and the Judiciary.

Police have repeatedly blamed the courts for being lenient on accused persons, while judges and magistrates, in their defence, insist the police are to blame for presenting weak cases.

It is therefore not a surprise that the Judiciary wants Kinoti punished for contempt court. Whether the DCI chief will cool his heels at Kamiti Prison is open to debate.

Flexing of muscles between these two arms of the government is not new; it has existed since pre-independence when European judges started castigating the police for violation of African rights.

For instance, Supreme Court judges, for the first time, openly expressed their disappointment against police officers over what they termed shoddy investigations against four men accused of murdering a white couple in Thika.

Mungai Kiarie, a cook, Ngotho Njuguna, a guard, Njuguna Kimani and Mathumba Njau, both houseboys, were sentenced to death for killing their master Bruxnor Randall and his wife on March 14, 1954. Justice Holmes condemned the domestic workers to the gallows.

Though the four men knew exactly what had transpired, they were too afraid to report to police, fearing reprisals from Mau Mau rebels, who had actually committed the killings. Instead, Mungai, Ngotho, Njuguna and Mathumba disappeared from their quarters.

Police traced them to squatter labour lines in a neighbouring estate and took them in for questioning as witnesses. They were held for two months at Thika police station and grilled by Inspector Albrectson before recording statements, in which they "confessed" to murdering the couple.

Arguing that confessions were made voluntarily, justice Holmes declared a guilty verdict and sentenced the accused to hang. But senior judges Worley, Jenkins and Briggs of the Appeal Court overturned the ruling, saying Judge Holmes was influenced by public opinion, given the fact that the Randalls were popular and well-liked within the settler community.

The senior judges castigated police for their disregard of the legal process. The judges used the case to convey their deep dissatisfaction with the conduct of police.

They faulted police officers for not cautioning the four that they would turn into suspects. In a nutshell, without the caution, police had no legal authority under which to hold them.

