× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Big win for Miguna Miguna as court orders embassies to issue him with travel papers

NATIONAL
By Winfrey Owino | November 22nd 2021

Miguna Miguna was ousted from the country in 2018 and is seeking to come back. [File, Standard]

The High Court has ordered the Government to allow the return of lawyer Miguna Miguna into the country.

In a ruling by Justice Hedwig Ong’udi in a virtual court session today, the judge directed that Miguna obtain emergency travel documents from any Embassy/High Commission close to him within 72 hours.

The court has also directed Air France (and other airlines) to allow Miguna to fly back into Kenya aboard their planes.

Justice Ong’udi also directed the Immigration Department to allow the Canadian-based lawyer to use his Identity Card (ID card) for identification through the journey. 

KEEP READING

 I have zero regrets for turning up for Nick Mwendwa, Havi says

 Miguna saga: It’s a shame how our leaders disregard the law

 Stand up and defend Miguna’s rights

 Miguna lawyer back in court after hyped return to Kenya ends at a Berlin airport

Through Justice Ong'udi, the courts have also asked Miguna Miguna to apply for a new passport immediately he jets in the country.

“I order you (Government of Kenya) to facilitate the entry of Miguna into Kenya. Anyone who is not satisfied by the Directions has the right of appeal,” Justice Ong’udi said.

“Thank you for the order you have given today Your Honor. We hope things will work this time,” Dr Khaminwa, one of Miguna’s lawyers said.

Barely a week ago, a lobby group moved to court seeking orders to force the government to allow the ousted lawyer back into the country and have the red alert issued by Kenya lifted.

The group was led by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi and former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga.

“We have gone back to court and sought a raft of orders, which if granted should enable Air France and the government to comply and allow Miguna back,” Havi explained.

On November 13, the High Court dismissed an application by the Canadian-based lawyer seeking to compel the government to lift a red alert stopping him from coming back to the country.

A team made up of his lawyers and three political parties claimed that the Attorney General had misled the court on the red alert notice, saying it does not exist.

They also wanted the French government to direct Air France to disregard the red alert on Miguna, and allow him to travel back to Kenya, whilst calling out national leaders for what they termed as “disregard of the law.”

While reacting to the Court order, Miguna took to his official Twitter account to say that he would be Kenyan Embassy in Berlin in the next 2 hours (around 4 pm).

He added that he would not visit any embassy to apply for citizenship which he maintains he has never lost.

“I'm not visiting the Kenyan Embassy to apply for citizenship which I never lost. The Court has once more affirmed that I am a Kenyan by birth who must enter Kenya as a Kenyan upon presentation of my National ID card. The Embassy has been ordered to issue a travel document,” he tweeted.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Nelson Havi speaks on planned LSK protests outside parliament

BREAKING NEWS: Senator Malala released unconditionally after DPP dropped charges against him

SGR contract: Discussion with Nelson Havi as Court of appeal indicts government on SGR contract

End culture of handouts and vote for worthy leaders
Politicians dish out cash every time they meet the voters to win their support. This should be stopped.
Two military vehicles missing from Batuk camp in Nanyuki
An official aware of the investigations said they are yet to get details when each of the vehicles went missing.

MOST READ

DCI asks to meet Nyeri driver sacked for reporting students smoking bhang
DCI asks to meet Nyeri driver sacked for reporting students smoking bhang

COUNTIES

By Jael Mboga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Cases of road accidents increase by 16 per cent in Kenya

By James Wanzala | 3 hours ago

Cases of road accidents increase by 16 per cent in Kenya
I have zero regrets for turning up for Nick Mwendwa, Havi says

By Winfrey Owino | 5 hours ago

I have zero regrets for turning up for Nick Mwendwa, Havi says
Unlike Kamiti's, Italian prison escapees feted for bravery

By Hudson Gumbihi | 9 hours ago

Unlike Kamiti's, Italian prison escapees feted for bravery
Counties to outline climate action gains

By Brian Kisanji | 16 hours ago

Counties to outline climate action gains

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC