Lilian Nganga: My life is in danger

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua (left) and Lilian Nganga (right). [File, Standard]

Former Machakos First Lady Lilian Nganga now claims her life is in danger.

Nganga who spoke at a press conference in Nairobi this morning claims she has received death threats from her ex, Governor Alfred Mutua.

“Mr. Mutua is overreacting to our separation. Whilst indicated that I wanted to move on with my life, he thought otherwise,” Nganga said.

Nganga further claimed that she had requested her ex to sort their separation in a mature manner, reminding him that they weren’t legally married, but Mutua dismissed her and referred to her as “Enemy number 11.”

“Mutua angrily termed me as his Enemy No 11, and threatened to "crush me to ash, and take away everything I have, and own. He also threatened to harm persons close to me. He stated that he had offers from people to kill persons close to me, and threatened that he might indeed take up the offers to teach some of them a lesson,” the former first lady claimed.

Nganga also claims that Mutua has since transferred some of her properties to himself.

The items in question include a motor vehicle, which she says is registered in her name since 2014, and shares in Ndash Enterprises Limited (a hotel company they co-own).

“Mr. Mutua recently and illegally transferred my shares in the Ndash Enterprises LTD (the hotel company) to his sister Ann Mbandi Mutua. Again, a clear act of fraud. At no point did I execute a transfer of my shares or otherwise transfer my shareholding in the company to him, let alone his sister,” she said.

The couple who parted ways in August this year have not spoken since, Nganga said.

“I am publicly requesting Mr Mutua to immediately return my properties, cease threatening my life and stop his arrogance. He needs to get a life and move on.”

Nganga wants the Inspector General of Police and Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to charge Governor Mutua with the “serious crimes he has committed for me and my friends before anything else happens to us.”

“What I have described amounts to a form of GDB (Gender-Based violence) known as psychological and economic violence. Mr Mutua is out to destroy me both psychologically and economically, and he must be stopped by the government. Any form of GBV must be shunned and perpetrators punished heavily”

Share this story