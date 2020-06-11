× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Lilian Nganga: My life is in danger

NATIONAL
By Betty Njeru and Elvince Joshua | November 4th 2021
Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua (left) and Lilian Nganga (right).  [File, Standard]

Former Machakos First Lady Lilian Nganga now claims her life is in danger.

Nganga who spoke at a press conference in Nairobi this morning claims she has received death threats from her ex, Governor Alfred Mutua.

“Mr. Mutua is overreacting to our separation. Whilst indicated that I wanted to move on with my life, he thought otherwise,” Nganga said.

Nganga further claimed that she had requested her ex to sort their separation in a mature manner, reminding him that they weren’t legally married, but Mutua dismissed her and referred to her as “Enemy number 11.”

“Mutua angrily termed me as his Enemy No 11, and threatened to "crush me to ash, and take away everything I have, and own. He also threatened to harm persons close to me. He stated that he had offers from people to kill persons close to me, and threatened that he might indeed take up the offers to teach some of them a lesson,” the former first lady claimed.

KEEP READING

 Kamba community on the right track in succession race, says Wavinya

 Alfred Mutua opens up on Boniface Mwangi beef, marital split and State House

 2022 campaigns should not derail service delivery, says Alfred Mutua

 Pull down video and apologise, Governor Mutua tells Boniface Mwangi

Nganga also claims that Mutua has since transferred some of her properties to himself.

The items in question include a motor vehicle, which she says is registered in her name since 2014, and shares in Ndash Enterprises Limited (a hotel company they co-own).

“Mr. Mutua recently and illegally transferred my shares in the Ndash Enterprises LTD (the hotel company) to his sister Ann Mbandi Mutua. Again, a clear act of fraud. At no point did I execute a transfer of my shares or otherwise transfer my shareholding in the company to him, let alone his sister,” she said. 

The couple who parted ways in August this year have not spoken since, Nganga said. 

“I am publicly requesting Mr Mutua to immediately return my properties, cease threatening my life and stop his arrogance. He needs to get a life and move on.”

Nganga wants the Inspector General of Police and Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to charge Governor Mutua with the “serious crimes he has committed for me and my friends before anything else happens to us.”

“What I have described amounts to a form of GDB (Gender-Based violence) known as psychological and economic violence. Mr Mutua is out to destroy me both psychologically and economically, and he must be stopped by the government. Any form of GBV must be shunned and perpetrators punished heavily”

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

One on one with Juliani, a recording and performing artist | Celebrity Chat

Governor Alfred Mutua's message to the Kenyan youth

Governor Alfed Mutua's full speech at the BBI Report launch

Climate Change Summit
Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone
Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.

MOST READ

Learners in primary schools to also proceed on mid-term break – Magoha
Learners in primary schools to also proceed on mid-term break – Magoha

EDUCATION

By Boniface Gikandi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Court hears how Nairobi businessmen faked engineer’s death to grab his Sh200m land

By Paul Ogemba | 4 hours ago

Court hears how Nairobi businessmen faked engineer’s death to grab his Sh200m land
Governor urges MPs to reject Kenya-UK military training pact

By Moses Nyamori | 12 hours ago

Governor urges MPs to reject Kenya-UK military training pact
Trader withdraws petition to remove Noordin Haji from office

By Winfrey Owino | 12 hours ago

Trader withdraws petition to remove Noordin Haji from office
Court declares laws barring foreigners from owning land unconstitutional

By Willis Oketch | 12 hours ago

Court declares laws barring foreigners from owning land unconstitutional

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC