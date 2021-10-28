× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Miguna Miguna: Given the chance, I would swear Raila in again

NATIONAL
By Jael Mboga | October 28th 2021

Lawyer Miguna Miguna (pictured) has said if given a chance he would swear in ODM leader Raila Odinga as President again.

Speaking on KTN News on Wednesday night, Miguna said he would swear him in because it would be the right thing to do if he won the election.

The lawyer took an active part in the swearing-in of the now-defunct National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition leader Raila on January 30, 2018, and later on asked NASA supporters to pull down portraits of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Miguna was unlawfully deported in February 2018 in the aftermath of the mock swearing-in of Raila as “the People’s President.”

KEEP READING

 Lawyer Miguna says he botched plans to assassinate him

 Potholes everywhere

 Kibicho blames politicians for fuelling conflict towards elections

 Raila Odinga promises major reforms in Judiciary to boost delivery of justice

Following Raila’s swearing-in, the government had announced investigations against all the people who took part in the oath-taking.

"I did not do it because I liked him. I don't like him. Anyone who wins an election credibly should be sworn in.

"I do it because it is good for constitutionalism and the rule of law, democracy, and integrity."

He added, however, that just because Raila "won" the last election doesn't mean he will win in 2022.

The lawyer, who lives in Canada, said the government is determined to keep him out of the country because he is feared.

The tough-talking Miguna said, “I don’t fear the gun or power. I speak the truth. I am capable of mobilising [crowds].”

“I was capable before and after Raila’s swearing-in. I cannot be compromised or bribed to call for peace that does not do justice for the deaths of supporters.”

He says he was tortured in 1987 and therefore is not “intimidated by mediocrity”.

Miguna added that he was hounded out of the country because those in power “fear an effective resistance”.

The lawyer added that swearing in Raila was not a crime, and if it were, he should have been arrested in a civilised way and taken to court and charged.

"No law says I couldn't swear Raila in. There is no law that I broke. [To say] because President Uhuru Kenyatta had been sworn in, [that] any swearing-in is illegal, that is not right."

If he did break the law, Miguna said he should have been served with a warrant of arrest and told to appear in court where he would defend himself.

He said the court of law would be allowed to make the final decision, but those against him did not allow it.

Miguna questioned why the person who took the oath - Raila - has not been arrested if indeed the oath was illegal.

"He was not arrested, or was his house bombed."

Cornered on why he is the supposed sacrificial lamb, Miguna retorted, "Because I am not a coward. I don't find excuses for despotism. They know I cannot be compromised".

Why can’t Miguna just wait for the current regime to leave office in the next election and come back into the country under a new government?

The Canada lawyer says, “I am a different kind of human being who does not operate on mediocrity. I will die fighting for social justice. I don’t control the people against me so I can’t tell if I will be allowed in, but I will continue to demand justice."

