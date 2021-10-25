Journalist exposes cover-up in murder of Kenyan by UK soldier

The Sunday Times reports that the British soldier had sex with the woman, before killing her and dumping her body in a septic tank. [Courtesy]

A nine-year-old murder of a Kenyan woman, who was fraternizing with a British soldier on training in Kenya has returned to haunt him.

This is after the story was published in Britain newspapers alluding to a massive cover-up stretching Nairobi to London.

The Sunday Times revelations triggered a wave of responses, with British High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott and Colonel Duncan Mann, Commander British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK), both promising to assist authorities in resolving it.

In the murder most foul, the body of 21-year-old Agnes Wanjiru was discovered on March 31, 2012, at the Lion’s Court Inn hotel in Nanyuki, by a worker, who noticed a foul smell while in the line of duty.

All this, while her family searched for their kin, who left behind a five-month-old daughter.

Despite the matter receiving widespread press coverage at the time, it ebbed away from public consciousness, until yesterday.

Dumped in septic tank

The Sunday Times story said the British soldier had sex with the woman, before killing her and dumping her body in a septic tank.

The incident is alleged to be widely known in the army, yet no action has ever been taken on the soldier.

Investigators contacted the suspect, who in turn, dismissed the allegations as rumours despite his name coming up in the investigations several times, but missing from the list of officers who had booked the room at that time.

“Honestly, I’m not surprised because there were rumours in my battalion. If you speak to people in my battalion, they’ll say that” he told The Sunday Times.

Pressed to reveal his whereabouts on the night of the murder, the British soldier (referred to in the article as Soldier X) asked that he be allowed to contact his lawyer.

Additionally, another soldier from the unit, identified as soldier Z, claimed Soldier X told colleagues he had killed her by accident in a sex game.

“[His story was that] he’d been having sex with her and he’d choked her and she had died,” Soldier Z said as reported by the Sunday Times.

According to the publication’s investigation, soldiers who took part in the drunken night activities with local prostitutes said they were shown Wanjiru’s’ body.

“Her fingers and toes were missing due to advanced decomposition. She had a 2-centimeter stab wound to her lower right abdomen and a blunt force injury to her chest. Her lungs had collapsed,” The Sunday Times reports.

Returned to the UK

It says five soldiers from the unit gave the same name belonging to soldier X and by the time Wanjiru’s body was found, all the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) soldiers, who had been at the hotel had returned to the UK.

The article says Soldier Y had recalled how Soldier X joined his colleagues at a bar they were drinking in.

He adds their colleague looked distressed then said; ‘Help me, help me.... I’ve killed her’.

“He took me to the tank and lifted it up, and I looked in and I just remember seeing her in there. My heart sank. My mind just went blank. The only thing I could say to him was: ‘I’ll never forgive you for this,’’ the paper reports Soldier Y as saying.

The article says Soldier Y accused the army of a cover-up, saying nothing had been done despite his confessions on the alleged killing.

He says that when Soldier Y opened up about murdering someone, some of his colleagues went with him and confirmed he had done it.

Yesterday, Marriott said she shared the outrage and concern about the death of Wanjiru.

She said the UK is fully cooperating with the investigation and appeared to blame Kenyan police.

“In 2012, the UK’s Special Investigation Branch carried out initial enquiries in Kenya, including providing information about British personnel to Kenyan police. No further requests were received at that time. Following the conclusion of a Kenyan inquest in 2019, we understand that the Kenyan authorities are looking into the murder. We will support that Kenyan police investigation,” Marriott said in her statement yesterday.

She said the conduct of the UK military in Kenya is incredibly important to the Embassy.

Economic growth

She said they do a lot of good in Nanyuki, for the economy and the community, and whenever there are issues her government is always ready to address them.



“Senior military visitors from the UK come to Kenya regularly - including in the coming weeks - and will be discussing Ms Wanjiru’s murder and the UK support to the Kenyan investigation.”

Col Mann, on the other hand, said the murder of Wanjiru is a tragedy that should not be tolerated.

He said the British Army is committed to upholding the highest standards of discipline, lawful behaviour and respect for others.

“We do not tolerate or condone the behaviour that has been alleged,” he said.

He added that for many years, British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) had striven to play a positive role in the Nanyuki community.

“We will continue to fulfil our legal and moral duty to support the Kenyan authorities in bringing the perpetrators to justice, as we have since this appalling crime was first discovered in 2012.”

The Sunday Times said in the course of the investigations, The Foreign Office and British High Commission in Nairobi, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Attorney-General of Kenya and the Lions Court Hotel did not respond despite efforts by the authors to reach them for a comment on the incident.

The Sunday Times reported that the initial inquiry identified nine UK soldiers, who had booked the hotel then, out of which soldiers X and Y were not included.

