Alert as five boys escape from remand in Nyamira
NYANZA
By Stanley Ongwae
| October 22nd 2021
Police are searching for five juvenile prisoners who escaped from Manga Juvenile Remand Home on Thursday afternoon.
Police were yesterday combing villages in search of the boys who were waiting conclusion of their cases.
County Police Commander Grace Kakai said the five broke through the kitchen ceiling.
“The remandees had gathered at the institution’s dining hall at lunch hour when the warden in charge heard some movement towards the kitchen section that is attached to the dining place.
He noticed one remandee jumping through an opening at the ceiling.
Efforts to catch the boys bore no fruit as they escaped into the nearby villages,” she said.
