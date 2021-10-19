Malawi president Lazarus Chakwera arrives for Mashujaa day fete

Republic of Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera during his Inauguration Ceremony on July 6, 2020. [File]

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera is in the country for a three-day state visit.

The Malawi Head of State who is accompanied by First Lady Monica Chakwera, will be the Chief Guest at today’s Mashujaa Day celebrations at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga county.

Dr Chakwera who is making his maiden visit to Kenya since he assumed office, said he seeks to enhance bilateral ties between the two nations.

“I am leaving for Kenya today at the invitation of my dear brother and friend President Kenyatta. I will hold bilateral talks with him for the benefit of our people,” he tweeted before departing Kamuzu International Airport, Lilongwe for Kenya.

Chakwera was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi, yesterday, by Cabinet Secretaries Eugene Wamalwa (Defence) and Joe Mucheru (ICT).

According to his itinerary, Chakwera was expected to have a meeting with the leadership of Malawians in Kenya upon arrival in the country.

He was also scheduled to meet with the Maimunah Mohd Sharif, the Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN?Habitat).

Today, Chakwera, will join President Uhuru Kenyatta, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and a host of leaders to celebrate Mashujaa Day celebrations.

“I have also been honoured as Chief Guest at this year's Mashujaa Day celebrations scheduled for tomorrow (today),” posted Chakwera on his Tweeter handle.

After the event, President Kenyatta is set to host a luncheon in honour of the visiting Head of State.

Tomorrow, President Chakwera and the First Lady will be officially received at State House, Nairobi by their hosts President Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

The two leaders will then co-chair bilateral talks and witness the signing of bilateral agreements before leaving State House for Jomo Kenyatta Mausoleum at Parliament Building thereafter, President Chakwera will head to a yet to be disclosed venue to give a keynote address to the Malawian Investment Forum, concluding his state visit.

Malawi and Kenya will be seeking renewed commitment to bilateral relations following the end of the 3rd Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC) on Monday in Nairobi.

Foreign Affairs CAS Ababu Namwamba stated, “co-chaired and closed, with Malawian Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Luckie Sikwese the Senior Officials Segment of 3rd Kenya/ Malawi Joint Permanent Commission For Cooperation ahead of arrival President Chakwera for a 3 day state visit….”

Namwamba said the meeting is timely as they are discussing the continental Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that is intended to ease the free movement of goods across the continent.

"This meeting has given fresh importance for us to take our relationship to the next level, currently trade between the two countries stands at Sh7 billion (K51.4 billion) but there is more potential to be realised and JPCC provides a platform for areas of engagement, cooperation, trade and commerce," he said.

Kenya's main exports to Malawi include: edible oils, margarines, detergents, baking powder, kitchen and table wares, spices, blankets, beauty products, toiletries, irrigation pumps, tyres, and textiles and crafts.

Malawi's main exports to Kenya include maize seed, electrical conductors, tobacco, and precious stones.

Kenyan firms operate in Malawi in the transport, manufacturing, farming, hospitality, food processing, and information technology sectors.

Namwamba said they want to see more Malawian products including Malawi Gin, sugar, and legumes on the Kenyan market. Kenya has had diplomatic ties with Malawi since 1964.

Sikwese on his part said the meeting with officials from the two governments focused on reviewing relations that the two countries have enjoyed over the years and how they can benefit in the future.

He said the JPCC which is a forerunner to the visit by President Chakwera is aimed at reviving and strengthening relationships through sound Memorandum of Understanding under the framework of the JPCC

"Our meeting today (Monday) is the realisation of various Free Trade Areas (FTA's) in Africa. Kenya is also a member of Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), we need to do a little more than we have done before," he said.

Kenya is one of Malawi's strong allies in the East African Block.

