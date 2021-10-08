× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Daring, crafty bank robberies that shocked Kenya

NATIONAL
By Graham Kajilwa | October 8th 2021

Hardened top city detective described the 1998 daylight heist as “mafia-style”. [Courtesy]

On November 20, 2017, robbers dug a tunnel and accessed KCB Thika branch’s strong room, stealing Sh50 million. The police station was barely 150m away.

On October 2, 2015 three university students and a form four student walked into Othaya Equity Bank branch and convinced the deputy branch manager that they were auditors. They made away with Sh30.9 million.

On November 6, 2016, thieves drilled through the wall of Equity Bank Kayole branch and stole Sh27 million. The operation took them two months to accomplish.

Broken safe, Equity Bank, Kayole branch. [Courtesy]

KEEP READING

 Million-dollar bank robber: Police knew where I was but did not arrest me

 Police nab four thought to be behind bank robberies

 Police nab four thought to be behind bank robberies

Twenty-three years ago, six armed robbers walked into Standard Chartered Bank, Moi Avenue branch and after five minutes, they casually walked out with Sh96 million stuffed in three gunny bags without firing a single shot.

A hardened top city detective described the daylight heist as “mafia-style” pointing out that in his entire career as a law enforcer, he had never seen such a brazen and daring gang.

“I have not seen anything like this and I can assure you that it was an inside and well-executed job,” Nairobi Area Criminal Investigations Department Boss, Salim Swaleh, told the press.

Standard Chartered Bank logo. [Courtesy]

According to a report in The East African Standard, until this raid, the biggest bank robbery had involved a Sh74 million hold-up in February 1993 on the junction of Nairobi’s Dennis Pritt, State House and Ralph Bunche roads.

About 14 armed gangsters had waylaid an International Red Cross official, Sami Sidani, shortly after he had withdrawn the cash from a city bank.

The thugs shot a few times in the air before ordering the IRC official to hand over the cash, in Kenya shillings and American dollars.

However, August 1999 takes the trophy for the stranger-than-fiction bank robberies in Kenya. A cocky armed six-man gang belting out religious hymns ‘Toa ndugu, toa dada, ulichonacho wewe,” as they robbed Sh9 million from the Mashreq Bank at the ICEA building.

ICEA building, 2015. [David Gichuru, Standard]

In July of the same year, the bank had been robbed of almost Sh500,000 in a similar fashion.

Media reports said that before leaving, the thugs invited their victims to a party at a city hotel as they were now rich men.

They are alleged to have given back Sh3,000 stolen from one of the guards, saying he was “a poor man and cannot afford to be robbed”.

Share this story
The dos and don'ts of borrowing
One way of avoiding being ensnared in debt is avoiding taking loans for consumption and only borrowing when it is extremely necessary.
Celebrated TV anchor Badi Muhsin is dead
Veteran television news anchor Badi Muhsin dies aged 67, family confirms; he is famed for Kiswahili news show Dira ya Dunia on KBC.

MOST READ

Dr Mutunga, Adeola appointed to Kabarak University's Public Law Department
Dr Mutunga, Adeola appointed to Kabarak University's Public Law Department

EDUCATION

By Caroline Chebet

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Government commits to ending gender violence in five years

By Iman Masud | 8 minutes ago

Government commits to ending gender violence in five years
Manduli eulogized as fearless in trendy send-off

By Martin Ndiema | 1 hour ago

Manduli eulogized as fearless in trendy send-off
Million-dollar bank robber: Police knew where I was but did not arrest me

By David Odongo | 1 hour ago

Million-dollar bank robber: Police knew where I was but did not arrest me
Tembo Naming Festival held, rising elephant numbers lauded

By Ferdinand Mwongela | 9 hours ago

Tembo Naming Festival held, rising elephant numbers lauded

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC