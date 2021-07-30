× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Watch The Tokyo Olympics 2020 live online

Enforce Covid-19 protocols, Mutyambai orders police

NATIONAL
By Too Jared | July 30th 2021

Inspector General Hilary Mutyambai. [Courtesy]

Inspector General (IG) of police Hilary Mutyambai has asked the National Police Service to step up measures against Covid-19.

Speaking at Harambee House on July 30 during a televised address with Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, IG Mutyambai said police officers must ensure compliance with Covid-19 protocols.

“All protocols must be enforced and stepped up.  Take responsibility. To all the members of the public, co-operate with the police to keep yourself safe; be at the right place at the right time, during curfew hours stay at home and no public or political gatherings,” directed IG Mutyambai.

Mutyambai reiterated that as Kenya tries to curb the transmission of Delta variant, public gatherings – including political rallies, remain prohibited as announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta and CS Kagwe in a raft of measures to stem the spread of Covid-19.

KEEP READING

 Curfew hours in 13 hotspot counties revised

 Six days into the Tokyo Games, athletes are returning home

 CBK says economy recovered in the first half of 2021

 Greener PPE: Inventors tackle Covid-19 plastic waste

“We are not going to have discussions about these matters [public gatherings], officers including the commanders, take instructions on this; those meetings have already been prohibited. Ours is to ensure that no such gatherings that endanger the lives of citizens take place,” said Mutyambai.

The IG urged the public to avoid the known factors that can cause the spread of the virus and warned that the service will take all necessary measures to ensure compliance.

In his address, CS Kagwe revealed that events are superspreaders of Covid-19 and warned that a spike in infections threatens to overrun the public health system.

“There is no point in holding these rallies; with more deaths, we go to funerals and then cause more deaths,” said CS Kagwe. “If we do not take care of ourselves, then our hospital systems will be overwhelmed, and at that point, there is nothing doctors will be able to do.”

Covid 19 Time Series

 

