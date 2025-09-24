×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Nairobi turns classrooms into playgrounds with training for 300 educators

By David Njaaga | Sep. 24, 2025
From right, Nairobi County Chief Officer for Early Childhood Development Mohamed Abdi, County Director of Education Ruth Owuar and Teach For Kenya’s Brian Bosire inspect artwork by teachers during an early childhood training at Kileleshwa Day Nursery School on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025

More than 300 early childhood teachers, parents and caregivers are being trained in Nairobi to use play as a tool for learning under a new partnership led by Teach For Kenya and the county government.

The two-week programme, launched on Wednesday at Kileleshwa Day Nursery School, equips Early Childhood Development Education teachers with skills to link games and play to literacy, numeracy, problem-solving and social development.

Chief Officer for Early Childhood and Education in Nairobi County, Mohamed Abdi, noted that the initiative reflects the city’s commitment to stronger learning outcomes.

“We want children across Nairobi to start school with confidence and curiosity, and play gives them that foundation,” Abdi observed.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Teach For Kenya Chief Executive Yukabeth Kidenda explained that the training demonstrates what can happen when government and civil society collaborate.

“This training is proof of what is possible when public and private partners come together to make education more inclusive and engaging,” Kidenda remarked.

Ronald Nyawande, an occupational therapist with The Action Foundation, pointed out that inclusion is central to the project.

 “Through play, children with disabilities can learn alongside their peers in classrooms that welcome every learner,” Nyawande noted.

The sessions bring teachers, parents and caregivers into the same space, encouraging families to continue playful learning at home.

Organisers said the model is designed to be scaled up across the county to ensure consistent support for children’s development.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Teach For Kenya Early Childhood and Education Mohamed Abdi The Action Foundation
.

Latest Stories

Somalia reacts to youths filmed desecrating Kenyan flag in Nairobi
Somalia reacts to youths filmed desecrating Kenyan flag in Nairobi
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
22 mins ago
Kenya reframes labour migration as development tool amid global commitments
National
By Juliet Omelo
30 mins ago
Power play at the UNGA as Trump's fiery return dominates divided assembly
National
By Jacinta Mutura
49 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How ignoring the informal sector is costing Kenya billions in untapped tax revenue
By George Mokua 2 hrs ago
How ignoring the informal sector is costing Kenya billions in untapped tax revenue
Why forcing graduates through Kenya School of Law is outdated, unjust
By Asande Felix Makori 2 hrs ago
Why forcing graduates through Kenya School of Law is outdated, unjust
Bitter pill for tax payers as broke government rushes back to IMF
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Bitter pill for tax payers as broke government rushes back to IMF
How Mombasa Port is battling congestion with 19 billion project
By Patrick Beja 3 hrs ago
How Mombasa Port is battling congestion with 19 billion project
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved