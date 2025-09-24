Nairobi turns classrooms into playgrounds with training for 300 educators

From right, Nairobi County Chief Officer for Early Childhood Development Mohamed Abdi, County Director of Education Ruth Owuar and Teach For Kenya’s Brian Bosire inspect artwork by teachers during an early childhood training at Kileleshwa Day Nursery School on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025

More than 300 early childhood teachers, parents and caregivers are being trained in Nairobi to use play as a tool for learning under a new partnership led by Teach For Kenya and the county government.

The two-week programme, launched on Wednesday at Kileleshwa Day Nursery School, equips Early Childhood Development Education teachers with skills to link games and play to literacy, numeracy, problem-solving and social development.

Chief Officer for Early Childhood and Education in Nairobi County, Mohamed Abdi, noted that the initiative reflects the city’s commitment to stronger learning outcomes.

“We want children across Nairobi to start school with confidence and curiosity, and play gives them that foundation,” Abdi observed.

Teach For Kenya Chief Executive Yukabeth Kidenda explained that the training demonstrates what can happen when government and civil society collaborate.

“This training is proof of what is possible when public and private partners come together to make education more inclusive and engaging,” Kidenda remarked.

Ronald Nyawande, an occupational therapist with The Action Foundation, pointed out that inclusion is central to the project.

“Through play, children with disabilities can learn alongside their peers in classrooms that welcome every learner,” Nyawande noted.

The sessions bring teachers, parents and caregivers into the same space, encouraging families to continue playful learning at home.

Organisers said the model is designed to be scaled up across the county to ensure consistent support for children’s development.