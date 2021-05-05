Five high profile divorces

Bill and Melinda Gates were married for 27 years. [Reuters]

Bill and Melinda Gates

The announcement that billionaire couple, Bill, who co-founded Microsoft, and Melinda French Gates, were calling it quits after 27 years set social media on fire, drawing reactions from all over the world.

The pair first met in 1987 when Melinda, 56, joined Bill's Microsoft as a product manager and sat together at a business dinner later that year in New York.

They began dating and got married in 1994 on the Hawaiian island of Lanai. It is reported that they hired all the local helicopters to stop unwanted guests from flying over.

In 2000, the couple established the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in Seattle, Washington, a charity that focuses primarily on public health, education and climate change.

In 2019, the foundation had net assets of more than Sh4.6 trillion. Its grants included Sh187.7 million to vaccine initiatives and research during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two broke the news of their separation in separate statements on Twitter but pledged to continue their joint work on the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

According to Forbes, Bill Gates is worth a whopping Sh13.2 trillion. They have not given a structure of how they are going to split their wealth but they are believed to have a prenuptial agreement.

In the agreement, Bill and Ann Winblad, an ex he is still close to, can keep one vacation tradition alive. Every spring, as they have done for more than a decade, Bill spends a long weekend with Winblad at her beach cottage on the outer banks of North Carolina, where they ride dune biggies, hang-glide and walk on the beach.

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott

MacKenzie Scott and Jeff Bezos divorced after 25 years of marriage in 2019. In the divorce, Scott received Amazon shares worth Sh3.8 trillion.

Scott married teacher Dan Jewett and embarked on a philanthropy mission. She donated Sh171.6 billion to 116 non-profits, universities, community development groups and legal organizations, SX X, in July 2020. She topped her donations with another donation of Sh611 billion in 2020 through community leaders to 512 organizations spread across the US. Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott. [Reuters]

On his part, Bezos donated Sh1 trillion to launch the Bezos Earth Fund. He is the richest man on earth and is currently worth Sh21.1 trillion according to Bloomberg.

Scott, the 22nd richest person, is worth Sh6.3 trillion according to CNN Business.

Elon Musk and Talulah Riley

Elon Musk is the third richest person and is worth Sh20 trillion. Musk obtained Canadian Citizenship through his mother, who worked as a model. At the age of 17, he moved to Kingston, Ontario to study at Queens University where he met Justine Wilson.

To win the novelist over, he offered her his credit card so she can buy all the books she wanted and got married to Wilson in 2000.

They moved to Los Angeles in 2002 and welcomed their first child together, a son, who died at just 10 weeks old of sudden infant death syndrome. Through IVF, Wilson gave birth to twins and then triplets in 2004 and 2006. They separated in 2008.

Wilson, who chose to keep Musk’s name, wrote in an article for Marie Claire that she had a good relationship with Talulah Riley who Musk married after their divorce.

Riley and Musk got married in 2010 and remarried in 2013. Elon Musk and Talulah Riley. [Reuters]

Musk filed for divorce in 2014 but withdrew the petition seven months later. Riley filed for divorce two years year.

He began dating actress Amber Heard in 2016 but broke up the following year.

In 2018, Musk attended the annual Costume Institute Gala with Claire Elise Boucher alias Grimes, a Canadian musician. It was reported that the two had been dating quietly for the weeks preceding the event.

She posted a photo of herself in 2020 showing a baby bump on Instagram, and later confirmed that she is pregnant with his child.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

The couple went their separate ways after six years of marriage after Kim filed for divorce in February 2021.

The details of their divorce proceedings drove up the last season of her reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians, which was in its 21st season. The details of the show are wrapped in a non-disclosure agreement until the last season of the show which began airing in March 2021.

The marriage is said to have hit the rocks when Kanye announced that he was running for president. Another reason that has been cited by American media has been a televised interview that he did giving details about his marriage and also him talking openly about the marriage in rallies when he was battling a bipolar disorder.

They are estimated to own assets worth Sh225 billion according to Forbes. Their joint assets are reportedly worth Sh7.5 billion, including Sh536 million shillings in art and Sh429 million in vehicles. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. [Reuters]

Their love for jewellery runs deep; they own jewellery worth Sh343 million and boast livestock worth Sh32 million. Kimye, as they are known in showbiz circles, had a prenuptial agreement. According to American media, the divorce was “amicable as a divorce can be”.

Al Gore and Mary Elizabeth “Tipper”

Al Gore served as a vice president to Bill Clinton. He won the Democratic ticket to run for the presidency but lost to George W. Bush. Gore is a writer and an environmental activist.

He met his wife Tipper in 1965 on a senior prom night. They went to college together in Boston and got married in 1970. They have four children.

In June 2010, Al Gore and Tipper, announced that they were separating after 40 years of marriage. They broke the news in a mass e-mail sent to their friends saying said they had grown apart over time. Still technically together: Al and Tipper, seen in 2007 leaving the White House, have not yet filed for divorce. [Reuters]

It was reported that the separation and eventually divorce wasn’t tied to infidelity. In 2012, The New York Times reported that the two maintain a close friendship and regularly meet and go on vacations. As of 2020, Al Gore net worth stood at Sh32 billion.

