Lord Erroll wins nine awards

| Published Mon, July 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 22nd 2018 at 23:01 GMT +3

Zahra Balewa Moi after receiving the award. [Courtesy]

The Lord Erroll Gourmet Restaurant has scooped nine awards in different categories of the World Luxury Restaurant Awards.

The restaurant was feted in Belfast, Northern Ireland, at the Galgorm Resort and Spa on July 14.

The awards, rated important prizes in the hospitality industry, saw more than 200 restaurants from 42 different countries recognised in various categories.

Besides voting, judges also look at several factors including brand, location, overall guest satisfaction from online reviews, services and facilities, design and menu in choosing the winners.

Kenya's Lord Erroll topped in most categories and managed to win nine awards.

Last year, Lord Eroll marked a major milestone when it won the Global Award in Restaurant of the Year category, awarded by the prestigious Luxury Travel Guide.

At the beginning of 2018, the restaurant added another feather to its cap when it was ranked second in the list of 14 Hot New Global Restaurant for 2018 by CNN Travel.

Lord Eroll Operations Manager Felix Matheka said the awards were a great achievement.

"We are so excited by the recognition and we feel highly honoured by World Luxury Restaurants Awards. The awards are setting benchmarks for quality, attention to detail, innovation and consistency. They also set the spotlight on what one can do once determined to achieve a certain goal," he said.

Zara Bahlewa Moi, the restaurant's CEO, said the Lord Eroll family was elated and humbled.

"It helps that we are aligned to our vision and work culture. But the key thing is that we take time to understand that our guests are looking for something different… an escape from the everyday world. So we pay attention to every detail. The warm welcome, the ambiance as you step in, the sounds of nature, the music, the table set up, the fresh air, the views, the art on the walls, the serene gardens, the warmers and comforters if need be, and eventually, the food, drinks and attentive service," she said. "At The Lord Erroll, it’s not about just serving food and drinks; it’s about enjoying a holistic guest experience."