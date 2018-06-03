How to get the Meghan Markle sparkle

| Published Sun, June 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 2nd 2018 at 22:00 GMT +3

Meghan Markle

When she said ‘I do’ to Prince Harry last month, Meghan Markle was looking effortlessly beautiful and positively radiant. For a 36-year old, Meghan seems to be already defying the effects of age- her cheeks are always youthfully flushed, her skin plump and hydrated, and her eyes sparkling.

Here are some of her beauty tips:

Facial workout

“I regularly do facial exercises- I swear it works- as silly as you may,” Meghan revealed in an interview with Express UK. “On the days I do it, my cheeks and jaw line are way more sculpted.”

You too can use facial exercises, also known as “facial yoga” to sculpt your face. Studies show that 30 minutes of daily facial exercises can knock off as much as three years from your face in as little as five months.

A big plus for facial workout is that it’s cost effective -- actually it’s free and you can start today! Research on different facial moves and get started.

Natural makeup

One of the things which stood out the most from the royal wedding was the bride’s natural-looking makeup. Even while acting, Meghan has always insisted on a natural look that complements her features, instead of concealing them.

“Can we just make sure my freckles are peeking through? I don’t want a ton of foundation,” her former makeup artist revealed Meghan would usually request. “It was more about the amount of product that went on her skin and keeping it fresh and dewy, rather than caking it on,” the makeup artist said.

Unfortunately, to achieve Meghan-like natural, it doesn’t mean not wearing makeup. Actually, professionally done minimalist makeup is the hardest to master. The first rule of this look is to make sure your skin is well-hydrated and almost blemish-free. You need to look fresh and dewy.

Invest in a creamy (not powder) foundation which matches your skin tone. Using a primer before applying foundation will also help it go on more smoothly. Next, apply a bit of blush on your cheeks, black or brown eye mascara, and a medium brown eye-shadow. Finish the look with a light coloured lip stain and lip balm.

Coconut oil

If there was any doubt that Meghan is a black girl, she removes all doubt by her loyalty to coconut oil. “I’ll happily use coconut oil for skin and hair- and to cook with,” she says.

No wonder both her hair and skin always have a natural glow! While most oils just coat the hair, coconut oil has the ability to penetrate the hair shaft to moisturise and nourish it from within. Coconut oil is rich in fatty acids and Vitamin E, both of which promote hair growth and length retention, decrease hair breakage, and keep the hair strong.

Thanks to antibacterial and antifungal properties, it can also help fight off infections of the hair follicles or ringworm of the scalp. Trusty ol’ coconut oil is also cost-effective, multipurpose, and readily available

