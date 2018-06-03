Insights: My battle with scleroderma

| Published Sun, June 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 2nd 2018 at 19:16 GMT +3

scleroderma

She refuses to use a wheelchair, and though doctors say that her condition has no cure, she is hopeful that the experimental stem cell transplant will heal her. Farah Khaleck shares her experience with PAULINE MUINDI

Thirty-one-year-old Farah Khaleck needs her devoted mother’s help to stand up. She also requires assistance bathing and going to the toilet. Lately, she hasn’t been eating much thanks to her weakened digestive system.

At most, she has three tiny meals in a day. Sometimes when she looks at her face in the mirror and recalls the girl she was before the symptoms of her conditions started.

“I used to be bubbly, beautiful, determined, and smart.”

Despite the ravage of disease on her body, these words still describe the petite woman Farah has become. She adamantly refuses to use a wheelchair, dreams of going back to school to pursue a journalism degree, and is determined to inspire others with her story. She’s is cheerfully looking forward to a day when she will be cured.

MINIMAL WATER CONTACT

Farah’s skin, which is over-pigmented and de-pigmented in patches, is pulled tight over her face and her tiny frame. This causes her intense pain, especially when during the cold season. It quickly dries and tightens up even more if she touches water, so she avoids touching water as much as she can. “For my ablutions before prayer, I touch a stone instead of bathing. I only touch water when I’m showering,” she says.

Farah was only 17 when she started experiencing symptoms of her condition. At first, she would wake up with swollen hands, stiff joints, and hardening skin. She didn’t think much of it and thought the symptoms would disappear.

But the symptoms only got worse. “Soon, my mobility was affected. At the time, I was fresh from high school, had applied for college, and got my first job. The changes in my body were difficult to accept. I was self-conscious, bitter, and asking God ‘why me?’ I hadn’t even started dating yet... I have never had a boyfriend” she says with a tinge of sadness in her voice.

Farah went to the hospital and after a battery of tests, she was informed that she had lupus- a systemic autoimmune disease that causes the body’s immune system to attack your own tissues and organs. Lupus can affect many different body systems including joints, skin, kidneys, blood cells, brain, heart and lungs.

SCARRING OF SKIN

While the diagnosis explained her symptoms, it offered no relief for Farah. Her family decided to take her to India for further treatment. “There also, they did several tests and diagnosed me with scleroderma, which is also an autoimmune disorder, like lupus in many ways. As a matter of fact, their symptoms overlap. Scleroderma causes hardening of the skin, inflammation and scarring of tissue while lupus is primarily an inflammatory disease.”

Farah was devastated when she was told that there was no cure for scleroderma. The prognosis for progressive scleroderma is 10 years survival.

“The best we could hope for was to manage the disorder and slow down its process. The doctor prescribed some steroid treatments and sent me home. Rather than make me feel better, the medication made things worse.

“I would experience rapid weight gain and weight loss, have nausea. I eventually just quit taking the medication. I have not been taking any medication ever since,” she says.

Over the last 13 years, Farah’s condition has progressed steadily. The patches on her skin, which give her the look of a burns victim, started appearing five years ago.

“The itchy patches affect my arms, face, chest and legs -- the areas of my body I expose the most. The rest of my body doesn’t have the patches,” she says.

CAN’T HANDLE FOOD

The disorder has also started affecting her internal organs. “My digestive system is so bad that I can’t eat a normal meal. I eat very tiny meals, even less that the amount you’d to feed a weaning baby. And even that can give me explosive diarrhoea or make me throw up. At times I even skip meals even though I’m hungry.”

However, hope is in sight for Farah. She’s heading to India again this month (June 2018) for a revolutionary stem cell treatment which promises to cure her disorder. The transplantation of new cells into her body will hopefully help repair the damage to her tissues and organs and stop progression of the disorder.

Farah is optimistic and elated at the prospect of leading a normal life once more.

“After researching, the stem cell treatment, I found out that it was available in India. I was told the treatment has 80 per cent chances of being successful. I started a funds drive to raise money for the treatment. When Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho heard about my plight, he offered to pay for all of it- including air fare and accommodation. I can’t thank him enough.

“My journey with disorder hasn’t been easy but I try to stay positive. I have come to a place of acceptance of the way I look like. I see it as an avenue to inspire other people. But I hope to be finally healed so I can lead a normal life -- go back to school, have a career in journalism, and continue inspiring others,” she says.

