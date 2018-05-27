How to beat that cold fast

| Published Sun, May 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 26th 2018 at 20:35 GMT +3

Useful products for prevention and treatment of influenza and colds. Natural sources of vitamins. Useful products for health and immunity. Small cutting board with inscription Against flu. Top view

So you’ve succumbed to a cold! Your nose is running, your throat is sore and you’ve a hacking cough – what’s to be done? Sadly, there’s no simple cure for the common cold, but read on for some home remedies and top tips that might help shorten or ease your suffering.

1. GET SOME ZINC IN

Studies suggest that the mineral zinc helps reduce the length and severity of a cold. However, to benefit from its effect you would need to take a zinc supplement as soon as you feel a cold coming on – at least within a day of the symptoms starting.

Eating zinc-rich foods may be an effective way of keeping your defences primed – cacao powder and cashews are good sources of zinc as are other nuts, seeds and beans. Studies have suggested that combining zinc with vitamin C could provide even quicker symptom relief.

2. SOOTHE WITH LEMON, HONEY AND GINGER

For those of us keen to keep our cold cures purely culinary, a honey and lemon hot drink or ginger tea is a comforting classic. Thanks to its syrupy qualities, honey is a great throat soother. Studies investigating respiratory infections in children, with symptoms ranging from a hacking cough and runny nose to fever, found that a single night-time dose of honey can have a small, but effective influence on their cough and help them sleep better. However, honey shouldn’t be given to children younger than 12 months.

Lemon is rich in Vitamin C and protective bioflavonoids – these are particularly prevalent in its skin, so don’t waste the zest. Lemon juice also has anti-bacterial properties, although there are currently limited studies to support its use in the treatment of colds.

Ginger, while also tasting delicious, has some interesting health benefits and has been used in traditional medicine throughout history. Active compounds, including gingerols, have meant that ginger has been used to soothe a wide array of ailments from nausea to the common cold, fever and sore throats.

3. GET PLENTY OF REST

Studies have revealed that sleep and circadian rhythm (the natural sleep/wake cycle) have a strong regulatory effect on the immune system, which of course may be a problem if you’re one of the many people involved in shift work. Scientists are only beginning to fully understand the purpose of sleep and its underlying mechanisms, but lack of sleep is associated with many illnesses, including infection.

If you’re unwell, sleep can be difficult, so make sure that you have a comfortable, dark bedroom and try not to consume too much caffeine (present in many over-the-counter cold remedies) to help you sleep.

4. WASH YOUR HANDS AND CLEAN YOUR PHONE!

When cold and flu season hits, it’s worth paying attention to your hygiene habits. If you really want to dodge that cold, be scrupulous – wipe any shared keyboards and phones with an antiseptic wipe before use. Wash your hands frequently and keep them away from your face – especially your mouth and nose.