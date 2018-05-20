Stressed or depressed? The one exercise you should be doing

| Published Sun, May 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 19th 2018 at 20:07 GMT +3

Mature African American woman (50s) in health club, lifting weights.

While exercise is known to give you physical and health benefits, a recent study by researchers at University of Limerick shows that it helps improve mental health.

Weight lifting, also known as resistance training, was found to reduce the signs and symptoms of depression among the study subjects.

ALSO READ: Tweak your diet to suit your age

And it didn't matter how much they did it, as long as they did it.

So get lifting, not only will your body thank you, but you will be giving your mind a reprieve from everyday stresses.