Stressed or depressed? The one exercise you should be doing

While exercise is known to give you physical and health benefits, a recent study by researchers at University of Limerick shows that it helps improve mental health.
Weight lifting, also known as resistance training, was found to reduce the signs and symptoms of depression among the study subjects.
And it didn't matter how much they did it, as long as they did it.
So get lifting, not only will your body thank you, but you will be giving your mind a reprieve from everyday stresses.