| Published Sun, May 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 19th 2018 at 19:53 GMT +3

Like in life, the workplace is not always fair - it is not your role to police your colleagues. How you handle the behaviour of a lazy co-worker depends on whether it substantially affects your work.

How do I deal with lazy co-workers who make you pick up the slack at work and do not mind taking credit for the work done?

Allan Cohen, the author of Influence Without Authority, says that before you start acting like the office’s avenging angel and ‘righter’ of wrongs, ask yourself the following questions - is this person impeding your ability to achieve your results or to advance in the institution?

You only have a limited number of hours in a work day - do you focus on and micromanage a slacker or do you find ways to accomplish your goals in spite of them?

This is a very personal decision, and it requires for you to be honest with yourself about what is realistic, given all the factors that you cannot control. Susan David, the founder of McLean Institute of Coaching, famously said, ‘You have certain options - marginalise them, remove them, redirect them or incorporate them.’

Life may not be fair, but you can use this situation as an opportunity to distinguish yourself as a leader and as a resilient professional.

Does taking up extra roles at work show that I am hard working or does it portray me as a pushover?

Do you think that saying no to extra work will limit your opportunities or damage your professional image? Do you have proof or is this just a feeling? In this case, ask for extra time to think about the decision so you can gather your facts.

According to a 2013 research paper by Columbia University, top performers who are known to enjoy a challenge and who seek out new ways to hone their skills tend to be the target of ‘extra role’ requests.

However, if they say yes to too many of these requests it can easily cause them to lower their productivity or even worse, burn out. Therefore, it is important to ensure that your extra involvement aligns with your career and job aspirations.

Why are my views constantly ignored at work?

Ask yourself three questions

1. Do you look like you know what you are talking about?

2. Are you a negative Joe? Do people trust you?

3. Do you promise something and deliver? Do you keep your word?

Speak confidently and clearly. A Harvard Business Review report showed that in the workplace, women are more likely to downplay their certainty, and men are more likely to minimise their doubts.

As a current or aspiring team leader, it is key to notice which category you fall into. However, it is even more important to identify whether you have these nuances in the teams you supervise.

Thinking of quitting my job for entreprenuership, what is the best way to do it?

Zain Verjee, former CNN anchor, quit her job and started aKoma, a digital storytelling forum. Before quiting work, she advises that it is best to really think through the decision.” I didn’t just wake up one day and throw it all away. There was a period of two years where I considered my options, mentally developed, and redeveloped a business plan.

I spoke to a number of colleagues and business mentors who helped collect my thoughts and drill down on what I really wanted to achieve. I knew that I wanted to concentrate more on the untold stories of Africa. After much homework, fact finding and immersing myself in the digital media space, aKoma was born.

I have gotten a new job offer but I am hesitant to quit my stable job for the unknown? What should I consider?

Whether it’s two competing job offers or a new opportunity in the same company, the first thing to evaluate is the compensation package. Just because salary is not the only determining factor in whether you accept a position or offer does not mean it is irrelevant.

Assuming that you have done the difficult work of negotiating and settled on a figure that represents your value, how do the options stack up?

Alex Muniu, a HRpractitioner and self-proclaimed master negotiator advises comparing everything from basic pay to benefits including health care, vacation and maternity or paternity leave days to incentives and bonus schemes. Also consider what your career priorities are, in and out of the workplace?

Can my dressing hamper your success at work?

When in doubt. Remember the cardinal rules of the workplace. Dress for the job you want, not the job you have.

When in doubt, consult with HR or the company handbook. Or even better, err on the side of caution every time. And this applies to the infamous Friday dress down too. Keep in mind – conforming is a small price to pay to get where you want to go.