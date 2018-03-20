Sudan, world’s last male northern white rhino dies in Laikipia

| Published Tue, March 20th 2018 at 09:54, Updated March 20th 2018 at 10:12 GMT +3

Sudan, the last surviving male Nothern White rhino in the planet grazing at Ol Pejeta Conservancy. He was under 24 hour armed security. [File, Standard]

The world’s last male white rhino has died aged 45 at Ol Pajeta Conservancy in Laikipia County, leaving only two females to save the species from extinction.

Named Sudan, the rhino has been in poor health from age-related complications and extensive skin infections.

ALSO READ: Scientists mull over IVF as rhinos face extinction

Ol Pajeta Conservancy on Tuesday, March 20 said they decided to euthanise him after the condition deteriorated extensively.

“His condition worsened significantly in the last 24 hours; he was unable to stand up and was suffering a great deal. The veterinary team from the Dv?r Králové Zoo, Ol Pejeta and Kenya Wildlife Service made the decision to euthanize him,” it said in a statement.

The 600 acres endangered species enclosure at Ol Pejeta Conservancy has been home to the three last northern white rhinos. Sudan, his daughter Najlin and Fatu.

“We on Ol Pejeta are all saddened by Sudan’s death. He was a great ambassador for his species and will be remembered for the work he did to raise awareness globally of the plight facing not only rhinos, but also the many thousands of other species facing extinction as a result of unsustainable human activity. One day, his demise will hopefully be seen as a seminal moment for conservationists world wide,” said Richard Vigne, Ol Pejeta’s CEO.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Previously, the northern white rhinos were found in parts of Uganda, Chad, Sudan, the Central African Republic, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo but widespread poaching and civil war led to the drastic decline in numbers.

More to follow.