Benga maestro Osito Kalle just won’t let the beat die

| Published Sat, March 10th 2018 at 11:26, Updated March 10th 2018 at 11:33 GMT +3

Luo Benga Artist Osito Kale (2nd right) and fans when he won the Life Time Benga Artiste award in 2013 [File, Standard]

Some say he is the best Benga musician Kenya has ever had while others credit him for having redefined local Benga music, making it acceptable locally and beyond.

Meet renowned Benga star Elly Akumu, 60, popularly known as Dr Osito Kalle among his fans.

The musician has been giving sleepless nights to some established Benga musicians in the country since releasing some of his famous albums, among them Asembo Piny Maber, Nyakadenge, Tije te tek and Kama Ili Emiguonyo (the later loosely translated as only scratch where it itches), which continue to appeal to fans.

To prove his intent, the indisputable Benga star alongside his Orchestre Nabi Kings, who are celebrating 38 years, recently released an emotional, scintillating six-track album titled Dr Oliech, recorded in Nairobi’s River Road by Maina of Leemax Studio and produced by Jojo Productions.

The LP, which was released to celebrate 37th anniversary of Dr Osito Kalle’s skills as a musician and mentor has been described by many as a force to reckon with.

Deeply moved

“Life without love is unbearable. You must be loved and love others in order to live a meaningful life,” says the soft-spoken musician who adds that, people “get deeply moved by love songs.”

Dr Osito Kalle is grateful to his fans for their unwavering support. No wonder he plans on doing a song in appreciation of his fans across the globe. “They are our employers, they have made us what we are; I thought it was time to show my appreciation by dedicating to them a song,” he says.

The musician, who recalls performing to empty seats more than 30 years ago and earning a meager Sh6 during his first concert in Asembo, says he is glad he has since managed to attract a multi-generational audience from different back grounds.

Great musical compositions have dotted his path. Dr Oliech is a big improvement on some of his previous releases comprising a great mix of emotional vocals and instrumentals, while the main language used in the lyrics is Dholuo, and a tinge of Swahili.

One of the biggest challenges Dr Osito Kalle has faced is meeting expectations of his fans. “I constantly study my fans to know what is appealing to them. I get impressed when they appreciate my work,” he says.

He reveals that he has come up with a number of new songs because his fans do not like listening to old songs all the time. “They also want us to outshine the competition,” says the musician who has close to 25 albums under his cap.

Just like other Kenyan musicians, piracy has seriously challenged his music career. “It seems this virus will not give us space to breath,” he says.

Piracy challenge

The former football player, whose passion for the game began at the tender age of eight adds: “Piracy is seriously hurting us; it keeps bringing us down, and forces us to work extra hard to sell LPs.”

He regrets that pirates reaped handsomely from his album Asembo Piny Maber, released in 1998 and which catapulted him to instant fame.

Its production was not easy though. “The first copy that was recorded was sub-standard, forcing me to re-do it before I could finally release a quality product that was appreciated by the public,” says the Form Two drop out from Church Army Secondary School.

In as much as he enjoys what he does and wishes to do well always, Dr Osito Kalle does not want to succeed alone. “I want someone I have trained to be better than me,” says the musician who is married to two wives and has several children.

The musician, who draws his musical inspiration from the late Benga maestro DO Misiani is convinced he has a role of educating the public through his music.

This is in fact quite evident in his lyrics. For instance, in the album Tije Te Tek (there is no easy work),” he advises people to remain dedicated to their work if they hope to reap well.

The musician scooped two major awards for Benga Maestro of the Year and Long Life Benga Artiste in 2013.