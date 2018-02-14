New Lupita movie boldly challenges white supremacy

| Published Wed, February 14th 2018 at 00:13, Updated February 14th 2018 at 00:17 GMT +3

Action from Black Panther movie starring Lupita Nyong'o. [Photo: Courtesy]

Afrocentric would be the best description for action-packed Black Panther, a movie starring Kenyan Hollywood star Lupita Nyong'o.

The movie starts from a red carpet with characters dressed in African prints of gold, green, red, purple, and black, a dynamic display of local designs.

The cocktail menu prepared by chef Sazzart of Acacia Premier was a rich African cuisine with fish as the main dish.

The 300-seater IMAX in Kisumu was packed to capacity with an expectant audience. Those in attendance said they were happy to watch one of their own star in a movie.

The guests included filmmakers, county government officials, business executives, tourism officials, as well as local and international journalists.

“We are proud to have been the selected city to host this African premier of the Black Panther starring our sister Lupita. It is a great honour,” said the Kisumu county executive for tourism, art and culture, Achie Alai.

She said the movie was one of the most anticipated films of the year, breaking pre-sales records as Marvel’s fastest selling film in the first 24 hours.

And when the movie started, the audience, dressed in African attire, was not disappointed.

Black Panther is centred on a tech-savvy African civilisation where values reign supreme in the Kingdom of Wakanda.

Erik Killmonger (Michael B Jordan) is a challenger to the throne driven by revenge and members of the royal security cannot stand his rule.

Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) starts a revolution to overthrow Erik's illegitimate rule and instals T’Challa, or Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman.

“He is not fit to rule. I will need your help to overthrow the new king for the sake of the future of Wakanda,” says Nakia.

And with that, an epic battle ensues, powered by soldiers and air power founded on futuristic high technology.

They fear Nakia and other patriots and security officers, including Okoye (Danai Gurira) and technology-wizard Shuri (Letita Wright).

“What will happen when the despot takes control of Vibrium,” says Shuri as they convince a neighbouring king to help with the military back up to bring down the regime.

Vibrum is a mineral that is heavily used to power technology, arms, science, and research.

Nokia eventually gets support from the neighbouring kingdom and after a bruising battle, she overthrows the regime.

Black Panther boldly challenges stereotypes of white supremacy over the black race.

It goes further to show how the continent is set to take a more powerful political and economic role in the world.

Soundtracks of Senegalese musician Youssou N'Dour and Beninese Angélique Kidjo's music are richly used.

The English used in the film is spiced with South Africa's Xhosa accent.

"This superhero from Africa who is in this society and trying to fix the world is something that hasn’tbeen seen before,” noted Forrest Whitaker, who acts in Black Panther as Zuri.