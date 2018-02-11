| Published Sun, February 11th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 10th 2018 at 20:00 GMT +3

The role of colour in brand

Colour and a person’s mind are inexplicably linked. Colour is an important aspect of human life that taps into our emotions in many ways; a blue sky defines an image of perfect weather, yellow captures the joy of sunshine and communicates happiness.

Research has shown that the same relationship exists between colour and food. Colour can influence how much, how fast and how healthily one eats. Colour has a significant impact on how appealing or unappealing food appears to someone.

The mere sight of food can generate an array of emotions depending on the colour combinations. If you like what you see the glands in the mouth increase saliva production in preparation to eat.

How food is served influences how much one eats. When you colour contrast the food as well as the plate it is served on, the visual difference heightens ones perception of the amount of food, thus making you eat less. If you do not colour contrast, your perception on the amount is lowered and you are likely to eat more.

A study published by the journal of consumer research in 2012 suggested that people served on red plate eat less, probably due to association of the colour with danger. It is also thought that the brain secretes serotonin, a feel good hormone, when one sees yellow. Using a yellow plate can therefore make you eat more.

The colour of your food also determines your desire to eat. A combination of different bright colours is more appealing to the eye than a combination of dull colours.

Did you know restaurant décor and ambience is specifically designed to either keep you longer at the table or get you to eat fast and leave? Most restaurants want you to stay longer and spend more that is why they use welcoming and calming colours, low lighting and soft music.

On the other hand, fast food joints are decorated for fast eating. They want you to buy your food, eat fast and leave the table for the next customer. They will often have loud music or noise reflecting off hard surfaces and highly exciting colour schemes. This often makes people guzzle their food which leads to overeating before they realise they are full.

