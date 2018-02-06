Top 7 cars to consider for first-time buyers

| Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 12:17, Updated February 6th 2018 at 13:01 GMT +3

You have just got a job, moved into your place and now is finally considering getting your own set of wheels.

As a first-time car buyer, you are spoilt for choice in regards to what type, model or brand of car to choose from.

You, however, have to keep in mind that you have just started your life and the car you are buying should help simplify your life. This means that you need to make a practical choice for your first car.

Cheki Kenya has come up with a list of affordable cars that are thankfully economic to run.

Honda Fit

Honda’s small hatchback has captured a sizeable market share due to its affordability and desirable features. Its 5 doors, ample room and space for those weekend out of town trips. The engine ranges between 1.2 - 1.5 litres, hence very fuel efficient.

With a budget of between Sh600,000 to 900,000, you can find your ideal Honda Fit at Cheki. Honda Fit [Courtesy]

Toyota Vitz

This car is infamous for its small size with several jokes made about it. However, you really are not looking to make a name with your first car, are you? So if you like its features, go for it. Its small engine of less than 1000cc makes it the most fuel-efficient in this list. Get your Toyota Vitz at an affordable price of between Sh400,000 - 700,000.

Volkswagen Golf TDI

Like all other German machines, the VW Golf is made to perfection and hence is recommended for the first-time car owner who strives for class; seeing that it is on the higher side in terms of costs.

The Golf TDI has a 1.6L Diesel Engine and goes for 20Km on one liter of fuel. How is that for fuel economy? You can get your VW Golf TDI on Cheki for an average price of Sh700,000.

Toyota Belta

With the unique position of a subcompact sedan, the Toyota Belta is an improvement of the Toyota Vitz. just like the Vitz, the Belta shares similar features like the 109 horsepower and 1000 cc.

Its automatic transmission provides premium experience that doesn't require a lot of human intervention. Get a Toyota Belta from Cheki with a budget of between Sh 600,000- Sh800,000.

Honda Civic

The hybrid is fitted with a 1.5L four-cylinder engine and 17kW electric motor. This facilitates efficient fuel consumption of about 18 kilometre per litre.

The car has an idle stop that automatically shuts off the engine in traffic to save on fuel, then restarts immediately the driver lifts their foot off the brake. The car is also spacious and suitable for a business trip or a night out.

Get a Honda Civic from Cheki with between Sh600,000 and Sh1,200,000.

Mazda Demio

Another fuel efficient car is the Mazda Demio, which uses its SkyActiv-drive six-speed automatic and six-speed manual gearboxes, as well as its SkyActiv-MT five for fuel efficiency. All these coupled with the fact that the car is light (below 1000 KG), its 1.0L - 1.5L engine with a 14 Kmpl consumption; makes the Demio your kind of first car.

With a budget of between Ksh 500,000 - Ksh 800,000 Get your Mazda Demio from Cheki.

Nissan Wingroad

Despite the fact that Nissans are falling in Kenya’s favorite cars list, a few models have still maintained a steady popularity rating. One such model is the Nissan Wingroad.

It has a 1500cc engine and can go for 13Km on one liter of Petrol. With a budget of as low as Ksh 400,000, you can get your Nissan Wingroad on Cheki.