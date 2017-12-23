Man orders girlfriend to turn down promotion as her larger salary would 'humiliate' him Next Story
Man suffers from non-stop sexual stimulation every time he lies down

By Mirror | Published Sat, December 23rd 2017 at 11:33, Updated December 23rd 2017 at 11:36 GMT +3
(Photo: Courtesy)

A man has been left suffering from non-stop orgasms every time he lies down after his attempts at prostate stimulation went very wrong.

The man successfully 'rewired' his brain after using a sex toy to massage his 'male G spot' regularly, scientists said.

Eventually, the man reached a point where he could climax hands-free simply by lying on his back.

But this became problematic because an neck injury flared up during his lengthy orgasms.

The unnamed man began using the sex toy to treat the symptoms of an inflamed prostate.

Scientists wrote in the Clinical Anatomy medical journal: "This subject found that whilst the orgasms were extremely enjoyable at the time, he could easily spend too much time experiencing them.

"Further, he had an old neck injury which flared up in association with some neck spasm at orgasm whilst lying prone.

"It has proved difficult to stop experiencing these orgasms and ‘unwire’ himself back to normal."

Dr Roy Levin, from the University of Sheffield, the study's author, said he hoped the man's story would lead to further research into the area.

He said: "The scientific study of orgasm has always been challenging.

"Those induced by prostate stimulation have been ignored. We have just started the journey on its discovery road."

