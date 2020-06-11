DP Ruto allies urge him not to resign

Deputy President William Ruto (centre) during a function in Isiolo on Saturday. [DPPS]

Deputy President William Ruto and his allies were on Saturday defiant that they would not heed the call by President Uhuru Kenyatta to resign from government.

Speaking at a function at Ngaremara in Isiolo South, the defiant group of allies said they considered President Kenyatta to have been elected on a joint ticket with the Deputy and none of the two had any right to ask the other to resign.

Among those present were Tigania East’s Josephat Kabeabea, Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri), John Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South), Rehema Jaldesa(Isiolo), John Mutunga, John Mucangi (Runyenjees), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Dido Rasso (Saku)Senators Naomi Jillo (nominated), Millicent Omanga(nominated).

Rindikiri wondered why some of the Jubilee Party honchos had turned against their darling during the 2013 and 2017 elections.

Dr Mutunga provoked debate on calls for resignation saying had given a mandate to two persons for the presidency.

“Only the wananchi can divorce the two by forcing one of them to resign and not one of the players asking the other to quit,” said Dr Mutunga.

Straight from being recommended for removal as one of the nominated MPs marked for rebelling, Omanga said they would stand with the DP despite sanctions being imposed on them. DP William Ruto arrives for a function at Isiolo County on Saturday. [DPPS]

“People have been crafting strategies while having a drink and passing it on as party position and I ask all MCAs to reject such machinations, “said Ms Omanga.