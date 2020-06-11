×
× Digital News Videos Kenya @ 50 Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Ureport Arts & Culture Moi Cabinets Fact Check The Standard Insider Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
THE STANDARD
Home
National
Politics
Business
World
Kenya @ 50
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Ureport
Arts & Culture
Moi Cabinets
Fact Check
The Standard Insider
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Mum sues school for expelling her son

By Paul Ogemba | January 27th 2021 at 00:00:00 GMT +0300

A parent has sued Brookhouse School for expelling her son from the institution over a fight with his classmates.

The parent wants the court to compel the Board of Directors of Brookhouse Schools to readmit her son arguing that he was discriminated against because the other children he is alleged to have fought with were not punished.

Through her lawyer Musyoki Mogaka, she argued that it is unconstitutional to deny her son the right to education while his peers are going on with their studies since he was suspended in January last year.

“The school continues to violate her child’s fundamental rights and unapologetically operate under unfair administrative actions that expose the parents to potential abuse through their unilateral decisions,” said Mogaka.

Read More

Mogaka argued that locking the child out of school violates his right to attend a school of his choice over allegations of a fight that has not been proved.

The parent’s petition comes at a time when cases of indiscipline in schools have been on the rise across the country, with experts blaming the extended stay at home due to Covid-19 as a major cause of the incidents.

The parent in her affidavit stated that she was asked to visit the school in January last year on account that her son had broken the school rules but was denied audience by the school’s director and instead directed to meet the deputy principal who was handling the disciplinary case.

She claims she was not given a full hearing and facts regarding the alleged incident which made her son be suspended were mentioned in passing.

She said her son was at first suspended indefinitely but she received an expulsion letter a few days later without any explanation and evidence to support the claims that her son was indisciplined. The boy, she argued, claimed to have been bullied and sexually harassed by some students.

Related Topics
Brookhouse Schools
Share this story
Previous article
Top clubs face Sh266 billion revenue hit from pandemic
Next article
Striker Elvis Rupia says he can lift AFC Leopards to league title

MOST READ

RELATED STORIES

School wants orders on fees cut lifted
School wants orders on fees cut lifted

LATEST STORIES

A small business applying big strategy
A small business applying big strategy

CHECKPOINT

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?

4 days ago

Fact Check: How much do these CEOs really earn?
Factbox: The origins of COVID-19

7 days ago

Factbox: The origins of COVID-19
How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools

8 days ago

How culture and natural disasters have kept learners out of schools
Does the number of children you have matter?

8 days ago

Does the number of children you have matter?

THE STANDARD INSIDER

BBI: Which counties will dance to reggae?

BBI: Which counties will dance to reggae?

Standard Team 41 minutes ago
EACC: We recovered Sh20 billion in assets and graft war on course

EACC: We recovered Sh20 billion in assets and graft war on course

Roselyne Obala and Daniel Wesangula 13 hours ago
Student violence: A matter for cops or counsellors?

Student violence: A matter for cops or counsellors?

Augustine Oduor 14 hours ago
Yatani seeks a way out of loans sunk in white elephant projects

Yatani seeks a way out of loans sunk in white elephant projects

Dominic Omondi 15 hours ago

More stories

Suspect in kin murder 'is unfit to stand trial'

By George Njunge
Suspect in kin murder 'is unfit to stand trial'

Don’t take the country to the dogs, says Raila

By Michael Chepkwony
Don’t take the country to the dogs, says Raila

Amina confronts contractor for failing to build stadium on time

By Stephen Rutto
Amina confronts contractor for failing to build stadium on time

Sonko to appear before DCI next Monday

By Kamore Maina
Sonko to appear before DCI next Monday

DCI cautions students against crime

By Vincent Kejitan
DCI cautions students against crime

Deputy Governor Anne Kananu to hold first cabinet meeting today

By Josephat Thiong'o
Deputy Governor Anne Kananu to hold first cabinet meeting today

Take a Break

How long can it take you to solve a Standard Crossword? Challenge yourself now...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Break the monotony, excercise your problem solving skills. Play today's Sudoku ...

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Join our leaderboard today, FLEX your gaming intelect. Solve Cryptic Crossword Puzzle..

Standard Gaming

Chrissy Teigen says she's 'four weeks sober' as she continues holiday in St Barts
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.