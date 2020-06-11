×
MP Oscar Sudi in trouble for skipping court

By Daniel Chege | January 22nd 2021 at 12:39:32 GMT +0300

A Nakuru court has summoned Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi (pictured) after her absconded court.
 
Sudi's hate speech and offensive conduct case hearing was set to proceed today but he failed to attend court. 
 
Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Daniel Karuri made an application for court to order Sudi arrested. 
 
Karuri urged Senior Resident Magistrate Benjamin Limo to also compel the lawmaker to attend court. 
 
Defence counsel Felix Orege informed court that he was unwell and sought another date. 
 
Orege added that Sudi will avail his medical report in court during the next court appearance. 
 
Limo dispensed Sudi's attendance in court on account of sickness and declined to issue an arrest warrant. 
 
"Instead, summons are hereby issued to the accused to attend court and avail medical documents in support of his disposition on the day he was to attend court," ruled Limo. 
 
The prosecution had lined up three police officers from the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to testify.
 
Sudi is charged with two counts of hate speech and one count of offensive conduct.
 
The MP has denied that he used threatening words on social media, which were likely to stir up ethnic hatred on September 7, 2020, at an unknown place within the Republic of Kenya.
 
He has also denied offensive conduct charges and is out on Sh500,000 bail.
 
The case has been slated for February 19.
