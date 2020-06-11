Police Inspector arrested on suspicion of sodomizing minors

Detectives on Tuesday rescued four boys aged between 14-15 years and two young adults aged 18-19 years in Chogoria, Tharaka Nithi County, following a tip-off from a member of the public.

Police reports say the boys had been held by a Chief Inspector of Police, who had been 'sodomizing' them.

“In a horror-like scene visited by Maara sub-County Criminal Investigations Head and his Kenya Police counterparts, the boys were found sleeping on the floor in the perpetrator’s house within Chogoria Township,” the report said.

Upon investigations, the minors who were rescued in the dead of night, revealed that the officer had been sodomizing them for an unknown period.

Authorities have since arrested the Police Inspector, who they say is in charge of a police post within the town, conflicting his role as an officer of the law.

He will be arraigned for charging.

Elsewhere, police in Ruiru, Kiambu County on Monday rescued a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing for a week.

The minor’s parents reported her as missing, saying they had received a text message from her, informing them that she would be attending a holiday camp for one month.

However, upon investigations into the report, it was discovered that the minor had been housed by 20-year-old Peter Wanjohi, a student at Kenyatta University.

The two were taken to Kagio Police Station for further interrogation.