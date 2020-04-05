Governor’s residence closes due to corona

The official residence of Tana River governor Dhadho Godhanain Hola has been declared out of bounds for visitors after staff tested positive for Covid-19. The county’s Health executive Javan Bonaya said four staff members and 12 other people tested positive at the residence. He said 50 others who gained contact with the four had since been quarantined at the residence awaiting their results from the Kenya Medical Research Institute.

Stay away “I have asked the family members (of the governor) and members of the public to stay away from the residence because it is under health watch,” he said. He added that they had continued to disinfect the residence to make it habitable to the masses in coming days. On Sunday, the County Secretary Joshua Jarha said many people contracted the virus due to ignorance. She asked those feeling unwell to go for a check-up.

“If you notice any Covid-like symptoms in you, simply seek medical attention and ensure you use masks properly and self-distance,” he said. He warned of imminent closure of all county offices if the cases spike. At least ten people including the governor’s bodyguards and office staffs have previously been sent on self-quarantine. Police have been patrolling in the county’s towns to enforce the Health Ministry protocols to contain the spread of the deadly virus. Yesterday they were in Laza, where they arrested bodaboda operators and eateries’ managers who breached the virus protocols.

