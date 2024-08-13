×
Africa's CDC declares mpox a public health emergency

Health & Science
 By AFP | 1d ago | 1 min read
 Africa CDC declares a public health emergency over the growing mpox outbreak on the continent.

The African Union's health watchdog on Tuesday declared a public health emergency over the growing mpox outbreak on the continent.

 The outbreak has swept through several African countries, particularly the Democratic Republic of Congo.

 "With a heavy heart but with an unyielding commitment to our people, to our African citizens, we declare mpox as public health emergency of continental security," Jean Kaseya, head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), said during an online media briefing.

 "Mpox has now crossed borders, affecting thousands across our continent, families have been torn apart and the pain and suffering have touched every corner of our continent," he said.

 According to CDC data as of August 4, there had been 38,465 cases of mpox and 1,456 deaths in Africa since January 2022.

 "This declaration is not merely a formality, it is a clarion call to action. It is a recognition that we can no longer afford to be reactive. We must be proactive and aggressive in our efforts to contain and eliminate this threat," said Kaseya.

