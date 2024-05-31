Dwindling donor funding: Vaccine shortage exposes Kenya's struggles

A child being vaccinated. There is a biting vaccine shortage across the country. [iStockphoto]

Tabitha Onyango is worried about the health of her newborn baby.

Born on March 25, at Mlaleo Health Center in Mombasa, the infant is yet to receive the polio jab that is out of stock countrywide.

At birth, the boy only received the BCG jab, but the polio vaccine was out of stock.

“I am worried about my baby’s health. He is crying uncontrollably, and is unable to stretch as he used to at birth, Onyango shares her fears, with tears in her eyes.

Onyango, from Kongowea in Mombasa County, has visited several public and private hospitals, searching for the polio vaccine, without success.

“I am hoping the vaccines will be supplied soon to boost his immunity because I fear devastating effects of missing the jab that can be unforgiving, including paralysis”, she adds.

Onyango’s search for vaccines mirrors the struggle facing mothers with newborns, who desperately want their children vaccinated against various deadly childhood diseases amid the biting vaccine shortage across the country.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health has acknowledged the shortage of vaccines namely Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG), measles, Polio, rotavirus and tetanus, while blunting the effects.

Others out of stock include pneumococcal, rotavirus, HPV and malaria, vaccines that were initially supplied by Gavi-the Vaccine Alliance.

The jabs are supplied through the Kenya Expanded Programme on Immunization (KEPI) which was established in 1980.

The shortage of vaccines, supplied and distributed by Gavi-the Vaccine Alliance and UNICEF, is attributed to Kenya being qualified as a middle-income nation by the World Bank. The country has attained epidemic control and influence.

With the country’s new economic status, donors scaled down their input as the years progressed. But now, Kenyans are grappling as a crisis takes root.

In the next three years, the sail for most Kenyans is expected to be rough, as the government struggles to ensure its citizens access quality healthcare through a financing scheme that is yet to take wing.

Apart from immunisation, other heavily donor-funded programmes coming to an end include Tuberculosis (TB), Family planning and HIV/AIDS.

But even as health donor funding halts, Seme MP, Dr James Nyikal, says Kenya is ill-prepared to sustain these health programmes.

“Kenya knew as early as 2003 that Gavi funding for childhood vaccines was to come to an end,” Dr Nyikal tells The Standard in an interview.

He adds, “I remember there were plans on how to start putting more of our own money on vaccines, so that as time was getting by, our amount would increase so that by the time they (donors) are going, we are adequately funded.

“We do not do that (getting a strategy to fill the gap after donor exit). We just keep depending on them”.

Nyikal regrets that failure to have Kenya to have a transition plan risks the lives of more than 1.6 million children who are currently benefiting from the vaccination programme.

“Being made a middle-income country means we are now not entitled to some of this support, yet we have not planned our budget to take care of the gap,” says Dr Nyikal, also a member of the Health Committee in the National Assembly.

“Sometimes as a country, we also do not prepare ourselves. When you get to donor agreement on funding, many times you actually know in advance how long the fund is going to run, and therefore should start increasing your contribution to that project gradually so that you take over, particularly for a program that will take a longer time,” observes the legislator.

According to Allan Maleche, the Executive Director of Kenya Legal and Ethical Issues Network on HIV and AIDS ending donor funding is likely to paralyse health services - as witnessed with vaccine shortage.

Kenya heavily depends on donor funding in the management of three killer diseases, including HIV, TB and Malaria, money, which is funnelled through the Global Fund and U.S. President’s Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

AIDS Healthcare Foundation Country director, Dr Samuel Kinyanjui, notes that reducing funding for HIV, TB and malaria is likely to increase cases and mortalities.

The health stakeholder notes that funding is still critical and important in sustaining gains made in the fight against HIV, TB and malaria.

“We know the fight against HIV, malaria and TB is not yet won.

What we are seeing as stakeholders in health, especially in HIV and TB is that the government is struggling to eliminate the diseases, and we doubt its capacity to meet the gap that will be left by donors,”

Beatrice*, from Gilgil, has been using ARVs since 2003.

Beatrice is among thousands of Kenyans able to access ARVs and HIV services, thanks to Global Fund, which has been a game changer in fighting HIV.

Through treatment, she has managed to suppress her viral load, giving birth to HIV-negative twins.

“It sounds like a dream that I can walk to the hospital and collect ARVs at no fee. It has been quite a journey. I witnessed patients die because they could not access treatment,” says Beatrice.

She adds, “Were it not for ARVs, I would have died. I am happy that the medicine has prolonged my life, and gives me a sense of hope,”

The funds also bridge the gap, in the prevention of mother-to-child transmission, a key pillar to ending HIV/AIDS.

Under this HIV programme, donors supply commodities including testing kits and Antiretroviral (ARVS) treatment.

At least 1, 377, 784 people are living with HIV/AIDS in Kenya.

In 2023, 22, 154 new infections were reported, according to data by the National Syndemic Disease Control Council (NSDCC).

The data revealed that some 248 adolescents aged between 10 and 19 are infected with HIV every week.

As pronounced by President William Ruto, Kenya plans to end HIV by 2027.

However, Maleche says Kenya can only stop new infections of HIV infections; and the government must invest in treatment, and care and remove the legal social and policy barriers that affect people in treatment.

Kenya is also yet to allocate finances towards funding HIV/AIDS programmes.

“It will be a difficult task for the government to be able to achieve zero new infections by 2027, if they do not increase the funding to handle treatment, care and structural barriers,” says Maleche.

Under 2024/25 budget estimates, HIV, family planning and vaccine commodities have not been funded by The National Treasury.

The Ministry had requested for Sh14.1 billion for procurement of HIV, family planning and Vaccine Commodities.

The program over the years has been highly donor-funded, which is slated to end.

In the budget, the ministry had estimated counter funding to TB - including commodities required - at Sh339 million and an additional Sh164 million for pending bills.

Public Health PS Mary Muthoni pleaded with The National Treasury to consider picking up the funding for the programmes.

“There has been a steady reduction in donor funding for these programmes and therefore calls for the need to increase Government of Kenya counterpart funding to offset the deficit, especially for these medical commodities that are critically needed by a vast majority of the Kenyan population," the PS told the National Assembly Health committee.

Kenya has also witnessed a shortage of family planning devices like free condoms in the recent past, resulting in unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted diseases.

|The country receives family planning support from the Global Fund and UNFPA.

In Eldai village, Nandi cOUNTY, Beatrice Kiprop has been searching for family planning services in government facilities unsuccessfully.

“I have been buying family planning pills at a private chemist for the past two months. I use about Sh1,000 every month, the money I struggle to raise, being a peasant farmer,” said Kiprop, a mother of three.

Her plight highlights the realities of the situation on the ground, as donors zip up their wallets, expecting Kenya to step up and take the challenge.