×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Looming health crisis as KMPDU maintains doctors' strike still on

Health & Science
 By Maryann Muganda | 1h ago | 2 min read
 KMPDU NEC member James Githinji (left), Secretary-General Davji Atellah, and his deputy Dennis Miskellah. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A crisis is looming in the health sector as The Kenya Medical Practitioners Dentists Union maintains that the national doctors' strike announced to kick off on Wednesday is still on.

The doctors are demanding a mandatory medical internship posting for over 4,000 medical graduates.

The Ministry of Health stated that the deployment of the current batch of medics will require Sh4.9 billion with each intern earning 206,000 shillings per month, which it says it cannot afford.

“The strike begins on Wednesday night, and the strike notice expires on Wednesday midnight at 11:59pm, when we wake up on Thursday there will be no doctors in the hospital,” said Dr Dennis Miskellah.

In an interview on Spice FM’s The Situation Room, Dr Miskellah said the union has no option but to resort to the strike to pile pressure on the government for its alleged failure to address doctors’ grievances.

“Strike is not about broken negotiation, strike is about the beginning of negotiation if somebody can call you to negotiate and does throw away that goodwill,” he said.

Miskellah said the union has exhausted all other available options after recent negotiation meetings with the Ministry of Health failed to yield results.

"We have no choice but to resort to industrial action since the government did not resolve our issues," he stated.

The Secretary-General also criticised the Ministry's handling of the dispute, claiming a lack of leadership and clarity on who has the final decision-making authority. 

“It is very frustrating to engage with people who are all over the place,” he added.

He cited one meeting last week where the Cabinet Secretary publicly addressed the media without briefings from the union’s representatives on what had been discussed internally.

Miskellah also voiced frustrations, alleging  that the Health Principal Secretary and Cabinet Secretary have called separate meetings on the same issues, calling it "confusing and incompetent."

The strike centers on the union's grievances over Kenya's "broken healthcare system" which they say has led to deaths of patients and medical staff that can be prevented.

 "We are tired of seeing our doctors die from a broken healthcare system," Miskellah stated.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Previous article
Looming health crisis as KMPDU maintains doctors' strike still on
Looming health crisis as KMPDU maintains doctors' strike still on
Next article
Lake Nakuru's changing chemistry breeds fish, health hazard
Lake Nakuru's changing chemistry breeds fish, health hazard
.

Similar Articles

Broken dreams, silent pain: I was tricked into an abusive marriage
By Rodgers Otiso 2024-03-11 22:00:00
Broken dreams, silent pain: I was tricked into an abusive marriage
Looming crisis in public hospitals over shortage of medical interns
By Francis Ontomwa And Maryann Muganda 2024-03-11 13:20:00
Looming crisis in public hospitals over shortage of medical interns
Say goodbye to cold sores: Practical advice for prevention and treatment
By Ryan Kerubo 2024-03-11 00:00:00
Say goodbye to cold sores: Practical advice for prevention and treatment
.

Latest Articles

Looming health crisis as KMPDU maintains doctors' strike still on
Looming health crisis as KMPDU maintains doctors' strike still on
Health & Science
By Maryann Muganda
2024-03-12 18:25:58
Premium
Lake Nakuru's changing chemistry breeds fish, health hazard
Health & Science
By Caroline Chebet
2024-03-11 22:00:00
Premium
Broken dreams, silent pain: I was tricked into an abusive marriage
Health & Science
By Rodgers Otiso
2024-03-11 22:00:00
Looming crisis in public hospitals over shortage of medical interns
Health & Science
By Francis Ontomwa And Maryann Muganda
2024-03-11 13:20:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Study confirms health risks associated with ultra-processed foods, snacks
By Rayaan Mukhtar 2024-03-11 00:00:00
Study confirms health risks associated with ultra-processed foods, snacks
>Bridging gender gaps by nurturing women scientists
By James Wanzala 2024-03-11 00:00:00
Bridging gender gaps by nurturing women scientists
>'Paralysis has not stopped me from pursuing my dream'
By Sharon Owino 2024-03-11 00:00:00
'Paralysis has not stopped me from pursuing my dream'
>Astra Zeneca ranked best employer across Africa
By Beldeen Waliaula 2024-03-10 11:59:36
Astra Zeneca ranked best employer across Africa
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved