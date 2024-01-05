×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

List of hospitals suspended over Sh171m fraud

Health & Science
 By Sharon Wanga | 1h ago | 2 min read
 Health CS Susan Nakhumicha. [Bonifaçe Okendo, Standard]

The Health Ministry has suspended some twenty-seven (27) hospitals nationwide over their alleged involvement in unethical activities, defrauding NHIF. 

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha on Friday, January 5 said the Ministry had conducted an audit on 67 hospitals, finding 27 culpable of among other activities; enticing patients into unnecessary medical procedures, false NHIF claims, conducting numerous eye surgeries without proper theatre equipment and fake surgeries. 

The losses are estimated to cost Sh171 million. 

The hospitals include; Jekim Hospital in Nkubu, Meru County, Jekim Medical Centre, Joy Nursing and Maternity in Eastleigh, Nairobi, Amal Hospital, Beirut Pharmacy and Medical Centre and St. Peter’s Orthopedic and Surgical Specialty in Nairobi’s Kangemi area. 

Others are; Afya Bora Hospital in Mwea, Charity Medical Centre, Queens and Kings Hospital, Chest and Skin Clinic, Kiritiri Medical Healthcare, Tunza Medical Services, Familia Bora Medical, Naivasha Quality Healthcare, Bingwa Family Clinic, Elburgon Nursing Home, Nyamira Jamii Medical, St. Joseph Shelter of Hope, Equity Afia in Buruburu, Lenmek Hospital, Muranga High School Dispensary, Mathingira Medical Centre, Ruai Medical Centre and Thuti Medical clinic. 

"27 hospitals were found to be involved in fraudulent activities, resulting in a loss of Sh171m.   Extrapolating this to the total population of 8,886 hospitals, it is estimated that approximately 3,440 might have been engaged in fraudulent activities, potentially exceeding Sh20 billion in losses from about 40pc fraudulent hospitals," said Nakhumicha.

The Ministry added that recovery of fraudulent claims is in process.

Out of the sixty-seven (67) audited facilities, 60 per cent were found to be carrying out business transparently.

The CS noted that the facilities used various methods to conduct the fraud such as targeting vulnerable citizens residing in Nairobi, Meru, Nyahururu, Muranga, Kerugoya, Makueni, Tharaka Nithi, Subukia, Nanyuki, Bungoma, Chuka, and Machakos regions. 

The facilities also enticed patients into unnecessary medical procedures, induced sickness and in some instances activated dormant health insurance accounts.

 "Fictitious records, manufactured claims, and deceptive practices, such as falsely indicating members undergoing major surgeries while actively at work, have all contributed to defrauding the Fund,” she said. 

Some hospitals were found to target security guards from licensed security firms, financially inducing them to provide biometrics for illegal purposes.

Related Topics


.

Trending Now

.

Popular this week

Previous article
Medics want state to enhance security in hospitals
Medics want state to enhance security in hospitals
Next article
List of hospitals suspended over Sh171m fraud
List of hospitals suspended over Sh171m fraud
.

Similar Articles

Health CS admits fraud at NHIF through fake claims by hospitals
By Nathan Ochunge 2024-01-04 21:00:00
Health CS admits fraud at NHIF through fake claims by hospitals
Health unions demand justice for assaulted hospital staff in Busia
By David Njaaga 2024-01-04 19:29:30
Health unions demand justice for assaulted hospital staff in Busia
KMPDU, nurses condemn assault of colleague at Busia hospital in viral video
By Sharon Wanga 2024-01-04 14:50:00
KMPDU, nurses condemn assault of colleague at Busia hospital in viral video
.

Latest Articles

Medics want state to enhance security in hospitals
Medics want state to enhance security in hospitals
Health & Science
By Emmanuel Kipchumba
2024-01-05 18:10:28
List of hospitals suspended over Sh171m fraud
Health & Science
By Sharon Wanga
2024-01-05 17:00:00
Premium
Health CS admits fraud at NHIF through fake claims by hospitals
Health & Science
By Nathan Ochunge
2024-01-04 21:00:00
Health unions demand justice for assaulted hospital staff in Busia
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2024-01-04 19:29:30
.

Recommended Articles

>Inside Ruto's data-driven health reforms
By Benjamin Imende 2024-01-04 12:29:08
Inside Ruto's data-driven health reforms
>Free healthcare to benefit children in Mombasa: Nassir
By Patrick Beja 2024-01-04 12:10:15
Free healthcare to benefit children in Mombasa: Nassir
>Blow to students as NHIF ends secondary school medical cover
By Lewis Nyaundi 2024-01-03 21:00:00
Blow to students as NHIF ends secondary school medical cover
>Family demands answers after child died while being treated in Siaya hospital
By Isaiah Gwengi 2024-01-03 19:15:51
Family demands answers after child died while being treated in Siaya hospital
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2024. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved