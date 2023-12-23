Practice safe sex and avoid uninspected meat, Kenyans cautioned ahead of festivity

Kenyans enjoy music during the Smirnoff On your Edge Fiesta in Kisumu held at the Kisumu showground in Mamboleo. [Michael Mute, Standard]

The Ministry of Health has warned Kenyans against consumption of dead animals and birds during the Christmas festivity season, and illicit sex.

In an advisory statement, the ministry said with the festivity, there is a high risk of individuals slaughtering animals and birds that have not been inspected.

“Do not consume meat from animals that have been slaughtered and uninspected by a certified officer, avoid eating meat from dead animals or birds,” warns the Ministry of Health, in the advisory written by Public Health PS Mary Muthoni.

The Ministry’s reports and studies reveal that consumption of carcasses is likely to cause infections in humans when consumed, more so viruses, bacteria and poison.

Common diseases transmitted from animals to humans include Tuberculosis (TB) and zoonotic diseases infecting humans.

Examples of zoonotic diseases likely to be transmitted from animals to humans include rabies and anthrax.

There have been several cases of individuals consuming animals that have died as a result of anthrax resulting in hospital admissions, with some cases resulting in deaths.

Consumption of dead animals also results in poisoning that presents with diarrhoea, headaches, vomiting and stomach cramps resulting in deaths.

Ms Muthoni added that food should be handled properly.

“...cook and serve when hot. Any leftovers must be stored safely and heated well before eating,” noted the advisory.

Cooking of food kills bacteria.

Further, all Kenyans hosting a ceremony have been directed to ensure adequate provision of sanitary facilities, including handwashing points and latrines.

Drinking water, she said must also be treated or boiled, stored and served in a clean container.

Whereas several Kenyans spend most of their free time during festivity season in entertainment joints drinking alcohol, the Ministry has warned against drinking illicit alcohol.

“In case you get sick after eating or drinking, kindly seek immediate medical help in the nearest health facility,” added the ministry.

Patients on long-term drugs like HIV, TB, and diabetes have also been asked to ensure they have enough stock to last them during the festive season.

While Christmas festivity comes with lots of merry, Kenyans have been warned against illicit sex.

“Practice safe sex,” warned PS Muthoni.

Unprotected sex contributes to sexually transmitted diseases like HIV, chlamydia, gonorrhoea and syphilis.

Common STIS within the Kenyan population according to the ministry include gonorrhoea, syphilis, chlamydia, herpes and mycoplasma genitalium.

Chlamydia and Gonorrhoea presents with physical symptoms such as Painful urination, Vaginal discharge in women, Discharge from the penis in men, Painful sexual intercourse in women, Bleeding between periods and after sex in womenand Testicular pain in men.

Chlamydia is caused by a specific strain of bacteria known as chlamydia trachomatis, whereas gonorrhea is caused by the bacterium Neisseria goinorrhoea.

There are also, other sexually transmitted infections, including bacteria Trichomonas vaginalis trichomoniasis and Vulvovaginal candidiasis, that have no noticeable consequences.

In terms of HIV infections, Nairobi is leading in new infections, followed by Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori, Uasin Gishu, Kakamega, Kajiado, Narok, Mombasa, Kisii, Trans Nzoia, Machakos, Busia. Kiambu and Meru.

Even as the country works towards eliminating AIDS by 2027, new infections is a hitch according o the National Syndemic Disease Contyrol Council CEO Dr Ruth Loibon-Masha.

During AIDS celebrations, Masha said it is worrying that fathers are now transmitting the virus to breastfeeding babies.

Fathers, she said, have sexual partners who are infected by the virus, and as a result, they infect their wives who pass it to their babies through breast milk.

Further, the Ministry of Health asked Kenyans to sleep under treated mosquito nets to avoid contracting malaria disease.

Children and pregnant women are the most affected, by malaria that kills at least 10,700 people every year.