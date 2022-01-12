813 people test positive for Covid-19

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 16.8 per cent.

Some 813 people have tested positive for Covid-19 from a sample size of 6,005 tested in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate is now at 13.5 per cent. From the cases, 656 are Kenyans while 157 are foreigners. The cases comprised 421 men and 392 are women.

The youngest is a four-month-old child while the oldest is 103 years.

Covid 19 Time Series

Kenya’s total confirmed positive cases are now 314,490 and cumulative tests so far conducted are by more than 3.1 million.

In terms of county distribution, Nairobi led with 358, followed by Siaya 73, Bomet 67, Nakuru 29, Laikipia 24, Kisumu 20, Kilifi 20, Nyandarua 19, Marsabit 18, and Mombasa 18.

Others are Uasin Gishu 17, Kiambu 15, Kitui 13, Embu 13, Kakamega 11, and Migori 10.

Today 4,126 patients recovered from the disease, 3,968 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme, while 158 are from various health facilities countrywide.

The total recoveries now stand at 276,019 of whom 225,449 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation programme, while 50,570 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Seven patients have succumbed to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 5,469.

A total of 1,201 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 17,443 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care programme.

In a statement, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said 47 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 44 of them on ventilatory support while three are on supplemental oxygen.

Another 301 patients are on supplemental oxygen and 293 of them are in the general wards. Eight patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

As of yesterday, more than 10.8 million vaccines have been administered across the country.

Of these, more than 6.1 million are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are more than 4.6 million.

Another 24,910 are doses administered to those between 15 to 18 years while 67,002 are booster doses.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 57.1 per cent.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 16.8 per cent.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.