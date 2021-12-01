Kenyans to receive Covid-19 booster vaccinations from January 1

President Uhuru Kenyatta receives the booster dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. [PSCU]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today received the booster dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at State House, Nairobi.

Effective tomorrow, January 1, 2022, the Government will roll out Covid-19 booster jabs to eligible Kenyans who have completed the primary vaccination regime.

Chief Justice Martha Koome also received the booster Covid-19 injection at a brief event attended by Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman and Dr Willis Akhwale, the Chairman of the National Covid-19 Vaccines Taskforce. Chief Justice Martha Koome also got the booster Covid-19 jab. [PSCU]

Kenya had, as of yesterday, administered 9,849,459 Covid-19 vaccines across the country according to the Ministry of Health records.

Of these, 5,762,996 have been partially vaccinated while 4,086,482 are fully vaccinated.

The booster vaccinations will be given to eligible Kenyans who have completed the primary doses. [PSCU]

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 55.8 per cent.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 15 per cent as the government works towards vaccinating 27, 246,033 more people.