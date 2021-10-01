× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Home / Health & Science

Nine people die of Covid-19, infections up by 76

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BETTY NJERU | Sat,Nov 06 2021 19:00:00 EAT
By BETTY NJERU | Sat,Nov 06 2021 19:00:00 EAT

 

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe (right) alongside Director-General Patrick Amoth. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Nine people have died of Covid-19 today, raising the country’s death toll to 5,305.

The Health Ministry said “one death occurred in the last 24 hours while the other eight are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in September and November,”

On Saturday, seventy-six people tested positive for the disease, from 4,617 samples conducted in the last 24 hours.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Kenya’s positivity rate is now 1.6 per cent, with 253, 813 total confirmed cases and 2,735,256 tests conducted since the onset of the disease.

Another forty-one patients have also recovered from the disease, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.

“36 patients were discharged from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while five are from various health facilities countrywide,” the CS said.

Total recoveries now stand at 247,243.

ALSO READ

 Kenya receives Sh400 million for syringe manufacturing

 Covid-19: 46 recover as 76 test positive

 Covid-19:Positivity rate at 2.7 per cent as 149 test positive

 103 test positive for Covid-19 in Kenya in the last 24 hours

 Looming shortage of syringes to slow down Covid-19 vaccination

Additionally, “a total of 418 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,129 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 35 patients are in the ICU and two in the HDU,” Kagwe added.

So far, Kenya has administered 5,611,772 vaccines and only 6.7 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

 

