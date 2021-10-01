Nine people die of Covid-19, infections up by 76

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe (right) alongside Director-General Patrick Amoth. [David Njaaga, Standard]

Nine people have died of Covid-19 today, raising the country’s death toll to 5,305.

The Health Ministry said “one death occurred in the last 24 hours while the other eight are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in September and November,”

On Saturday, seventy-six people tested positive for the disease, from 4,617 samples conducted in the last 24 hours.

Kenya’s positivity rate is now 1.6 per cent, with 253, 813 total confirmed cases and 2,735,256 tests conducted since the onset of the disease.

Another forty-one patients have also recovered from the disease, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said in a statement.

“36 patients were discharged from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while five are from various health facilities countrywide,” the CS said.

Total recoveries now stand at 247,243.

Additionally, “a total of 418 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,129 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 35 patients are in the ICU and two in the HDU,” Kagwe added.

So far, Kenya has administered 5,611,772 vaccines and only 6.7 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated.