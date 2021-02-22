x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Four deaths recorded as 105 Covid-19 infections confirmed

Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba | February 22nd 2021 at 03:40:02 GMT +0300

Some 105 people on Monday tested positive for the coronavirus, pushing Kenya's caseload to 104,306.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe (pictured) said that the ministry had conducted 3,573 samples in the last 24 hours, to raise cumulative tests to 1,269,346.

The Ministry also confirmed the death of four patients, raising the Covid-19 death toll to 1,827.

Kagwe also announced that forty-nine patients had also recovered from the disease, bringing Kenya’s total recoveries to 85, 626.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

“Thirty-four are from various health facilities while fifteen are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care,” CS Kagwe said.

According to today’s statistics, some 333 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities across the country, while 1,281 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

“51 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, twenty-three of whom are on ventilatory support and twenty-four on supplementary oxygen.”

According to Health Ministry, four patients are under observation.

Another nine patients, all who are admitted in general wards are separately on supplementary oxygen.

Cases per county are as follows: Nairobi has 68, Kiambu 12, Laikipia 5, Kajiado 4, Mombasa 3, Machakos 3, Nakuru 2, Nyeri 2, Uasin Gishu 2, and Kericho, Kwale, Kisumu and Mandera each reported one case.

Be The First To Comment

