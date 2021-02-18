x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Covid-19: 283 new cases, six deaths

Health & Science - By Vincent Kejitan | February 18th 2021 at 02:29:45 GMT +0300

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe [David Njaaga, Standard]

The Ministry of Health on Thursday announced 283 new cases of Covid-19 in the country from a sample size of 4,822 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases are now 103,615 while the cumulative tests conducted are 1,254,018.

In terms of county distribution: Nairobi has 196 cases, Busia 16, Kiambu 14, Mombasa 11, Nakuru 8, Uasin Gishu 6, Kajiado 5, Machakos 5, Kilifi 4, Kisumu 4, Kwale 3, Makueni 3, Homa bay 2, Taita Taveta 2, Murang’a 2, Siaya 1 and Migori 1.

On a positive note, 66 patients have recovered from the disease. 51 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 15 are from various health facilities. The total recoveries now stand at 85,457.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Unfortunately, six patients succumbed to the virus, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,807.

277 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 1,153 patients are on Home Based Isolation & Care.

42 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 21 of whom are on ventilatory support and 18 on supplemental oxygen. Three patients are on observation.

Another six patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with five of them in the general wards and one in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

