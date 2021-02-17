Covid-19 infections up by 144

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Some 144 people have Wednesday tested positive for the coronavirus, pushing Kenya's caseload to 103, 332.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that the ministry had conducted 2,917 samples in the last 24 hours, to raise cumulative tests to 1,249,196.

Another fifty-five patients have also recovered from the disease, bringing Kenya’s total recoveries to 85, 391.

“Twenty-nine are from various health facilities while twenty-six are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care,” CS Kagwe said.

The Ministry also confirmed the death of four patients, raising the Covid-19 death toll to 1,801.

Kagwe added that some 267 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country, while 1,187 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

“43 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, twenty of whom are on ventilatory support and eighteen on supplementary oxygen.”

According to Health Ministry, five patients are under observation.

Another five patients, all who are admitted in general wards are separately on supplementary oxygen.

Cases per county are as follows:

Nairobi 73, Busia 17, Mombasa 14, Kiambu-eight, Machakos and Kericho six cases each, Kajiado and Meru with four cases each, Homa Bay, Kisumu, Kitui, Murang’a have two cases each while Kilifi, Kisii Migori, and Siaya have a case each.