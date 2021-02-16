x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Login ×
HEALTH
HOME
Men's Health
Children's Health
Nutrition and Wellness
Reproductive Health
Health & Science
VIDEOS
E-PAPER
Digital News
The Standard
THE INSIDER
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
SPORTS
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

WHO alerts six African countries after Ebola outbreaks

Health & Science - By Reuters | February 16th 2021 at 02:33:24 GMT +0300

The World Health Organization has alerted six countries to watch out for potential Ebola cases after fresh outbreaks in Guinea and the Democratic Republic of Congo, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Guinea declared a new Ebola outbreak on Sunday in the first resurgence of the disease there since the 2013-2016 outbreak, while the Democratic Republic of Congo reported a resurgence of the virus on Feb. 7.

“We have already alerted the six countries around, including of course Sierra Leone and Liberia, and they are moving very fast to prepare and be ready and to look for any potential infection,” the WHO’s Margaret Harris told a Geneva briefing. She did not specify the other countries.

Harris added that health authorities had identified close to 300 Ebola contacts in the Congo outbreak and around 109 in the Guinea one.

Gene sequencing of Ebola samples from both Congo and Guinea to learn more about origins of new outbreaks and identify the strains was underway, she said.

“We don’t know if this is down to Ebola persisting in the human population or if it’s simply moving again from the animal population but the genetic sequencing that’s ongoing will help with that information,” she said.

Related Topics
WHO Ebola
Previous Article
Uhuru calls for NHIF changes, launches biometric listing
Be The First To Comment

Top Stories

New dawn for HIV and Aids
Health & Science - By Killiad Sinide

Why older men are in trouble with blue pill
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

I had Covid-19. Will I have heart problems in the future?
Health & Science - By Gloria Aradi

No deaths as Kenya's Covid cases go up by 147
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

Why Kenyans might have to wait until next year for elusive Covid-19 vaccine
Health & Science - By Mercy Kahenda

Ministry disputes Covid-19 vaccine delay as 260 test positive
Health & Science - By Betty Njeru

Governor: My 18-day battle against virus
Health & Science - By Lydiah Nyawira

Can herbs truly treat cancer?
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Zero deaths as 75 people test positive for Covid-19
Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba

Vaccine will be rolled out in June, says State
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Latest Stories

Like us, you can beat cancer and thrive
Health & Science - By Yvonne Kawira

Can herbs truly treat cancer?
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

Why older men are in trouble with blue pill
Health & Science - By Gatonye Gathura

New dawn for HIV and Aids
Health & Science - By Killiad Sinide

I had Covid-19. Will I have heart problems in the future?
Health & Science - By Gloria Aradi

No deaths as Kenya's Covid cases go up by 147
Health & Science - By Jael Mboga

Doctors up in arms over non remittance of union dues
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Vaccine will be rolled out in June, says State
Health & Science - By Graham Kajilwa

Zero deaths as 75 people test positive for Covid-19
Health & Science - By Mercy Asamba

//

Stay Ahead!

Access premium content only available
to our subscribers.

Or Login With Your Standard Account
Support independent journalism
×
Create An Account
Support independent journalism
I have an account Log in
Reset Password
Support independent journalism
Log in