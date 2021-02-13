x Health Men's Health Children's Health Nutrition and Wellness Reproductive Health Health & Science Digital News Videos Opinions Cartoons Education E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise BULK SMS E-Learning Digger Classified The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
179 people test positive for Covid-19

Health & Science - By Vincent Kejitan | February 13th 2021 at 05:31:38 GMT +0300

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe [David Njaaga, Standard]

The Ministry of Health on Saturday announced 179 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 4,423 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases are now 102,792 and the cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,238,343.

In terms of distribution: Nairobi has 127 cases, Nandi 11, Mombasa 7, Nyeri 6, Kisumu 6, Kiambu 5, Nakuru 5, Busia 2, Kajiado 2, Kilifi 2, Kisii 2, Murang’a 1, Embu 1, Garissa 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.

On a positive note, 79 patients have recovered from the disease. 62 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 17 are from various health facilities.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

The total recoveries now stand at 84,952. Sadly, one patient has succumbed to the disease pushing the fatalities to 1,795.

345 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,271 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

32 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen. One patient is on observation.

Eight patients are separately on supplementary oxygen in the general wards.

