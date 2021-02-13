179 people test positive for Covid-19

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe [David Njaaga, Standard]

The Ministry of Health on Saturday announced 179 new Covid-19 infections from a sample size of 4,423 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases are now 102,792 and the cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,238,343.

In terms of distribution: Nairobi has 127 cases, Nandi 11, Mombasa 7, Nyeri 6, Kisumu 6, Kiambu 5, Nakuru 5, Busia 2, Kajiado 2, Kilifi 2, Kisii 2, Murang’a 1, Embu 1, Garissa 1 and Uasin Gishu 1.

On a positive note, 79 patients have recovered from the disease. 62 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 17 are from various health facilities.

Covid 19 Time Series

The total recoveries now stand at 84,952. Sadly, one patient has succumbed to the disease pushing the fatalities to 1,795.

345 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,271 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

32 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen. One patient is on observation.

Eight patients are separately on supplementary oxygen in the general wards.