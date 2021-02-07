Three people dead as 129 others test positive for Covid-19

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

129 people have tested positive for Covid-19, out of a sample size of 4,797 tested in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Sunday.

This brings to 101,819, the total confirmed positive cases in the country as the cumulative tests stand at 1,214,742.

Additionally, three more patients succumbed to the disease pushing the country’s cumulative fatalities to 1,779.

Covid 19 Time Series

From the cases, 96 are Kenyans while 33 are foreigners. 69 are males while 60 are females.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi has 87, Uasin Gishu 12, Kiambu 11, Machakos 4, Kisumu 3, Isiolo 2, Kajiado 2, Laikipia 2, Bungoma 1, Kericho 1, Kilifi 1, Meru 1, Mombasa 1 and Nyamira 1.

The Ministry also noted that 59 patients had recovered from the disease. 25 from various health facilities while 34 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care. Total recoveries now stand at 84,361.

According to the latest statistics, there are 391 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,378 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 37 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 18 on supplemental oxygen with 4 on observation.

Another 13 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in the general wards.