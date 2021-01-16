Covid-19: 223 new infections recorded in last 24 hours

Kenya has recorded 223 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours raising the country's total caseload to 99,082.

In a statement by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new cases are from 7,748 samples which push the country's cumulative tests to 1,221,974.

On a positive note, 129 patients recovered with 115 from the home-based care programme while 14 were discharged from various hospitals bringing the total number of recoveries to 83,324.

However, Kagwe said two (2) patients have succumbed to the disease bringing Kenya’s fatalities since March to 1,728.

Covid 19 Time Series

More to follow...